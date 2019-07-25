Guyana Police Force – RFA 5-A-Side Futsal Tournament Sky Kings Sports Club and Guyana Rush Saints FC crowned female and male champions

Latest update July 25th, 2019 12:59 AM
Lethem: Sky Kings Sports Club and the Guyana Rush Saints FC were crowned female and male champions of the recently-concluded 5-A-Side futsal tournament on Saturday last at the Tabatinga Sports Ground, Lethem.
This inaugural tournament, witnessed by a crowd of approximately 2000 patrons, was held in observance of the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) 180th anniversary and hosted by the Lethem branch of the GPF in partnership with the Rupununi Football Association (RFA).
The Guyana Rush Saints players were among the recipients of the special awards including brothers Franklin Parks, who secured the Most Goal Scorer trophy, and Terrance Parks who achieved Best Goal Keeper.
The tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) among the male teams was Luciano Brown from
Tabatinga FC, while for the females, the MVP and Best Goal Keeper came from Sky Kings Sports Clubs by way of Lenadra Simon and Ruth Peters respectively.
At the conclusion of the tournament, Officer-In-Charge Kiethon King congratulated the teams and said the tournament will have more participation next year: “We would love to thank all the teams for coming out and congratulations to the winning teams. Come next year we will extend this to all the districts and bring out the winning teams to play here. Of course with collaboration of RFA”.
The one-day activity featured 16 teams – five female and 11 male teams. The male teams were
Moco Moco FC, Guyana Police Force (GPF), Rising Stars FC, Snatchers FC, Gladiators FC (A
& B teams), Guyana Rush Saints FC, Terminators FC, Far East Sports Club, Potarinau Sky Kings FC and Guyana Defence Force. The female teams were the Guyana Rush Saints,
Gladiators FC, Far East United FC, Snatchers FC and Potarinau FC.
