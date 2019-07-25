GPF’s 180th Anniversary celebrations… Surroundings of Kingston bandstand get much needed facelift

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) continues to celebrate its 180th anniversary and yesterday ranks took to the Kingston Seawall to clean up the beachfront and do some painting. The bandstand wasn’t left out, as its surroundings were transformed to look less like a jungle.

The Finance Department collaborated with the Ministry of Public Infrastructure to host the Force’s Environmental Clean up Day in keeping with the Green State Development Strategy.

Ranks turned out in their numbers neatly dressed in khaki t-shirts and jeans to aid in the clean up and 11aluminium drums were placed on the seawalls to act as garbage receptacles. Ranks were seen hauling huge bags of solid waste that they picked up from the seawalls.

They were also seen raking the grass to remove garbage and other debris. Employees of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure also joined in the clean up and they were all observed talking with the ranks during the exercise

Police Commissioner Leslie James also attended the clean up, he walked around, inspected the work of the ranks, and complimented them on a job well done. He also said that, “At least you can see the police engaging in part of its duties, specifically the police finance officer, and he asked to engage in a project, as with all the divisional commanders and department heads.”

He went on to say that, the Finance Officer chose the project to clean up the general area of the Georgetown seawall, and to include himself as well as the staff. He also took the opportunity to call on the general public to take note and follow the initiative.

He also said that the country has many large companies and he was challenging then to engage in similar clean-up activities to keep the city looking fresh.

All divisional commanders were tasked with undertaking a project and the initiative of the Finance Officer was praised, as he did what wasn’t expected and it turned out exceptionally well.

After all the cleaning was done, groups took up their brushes and buckets of paint to renew various traffic symbols as well as spruce up the vicinity of the bandstand and steps of the sea walls which were cleaned, swept and painted in bright colours and the grass in its surroundings trimmed.