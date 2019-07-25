Four persons granted bail on assault charges

During yesterday’s court hearings, a number of persons were charged with assault, they were all granted bail of less than $20,000.

Afron Marshall, 26, a ‘superbet’ operator, from West Ruimveldt, and Niketa Parks, 27, a food vendor from East Bank Demerara, both appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The two were charged with assaulting each other. It is alleged that on July 14, 2019, at Lot 8 Front Road, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, they unlawfully assaulted each other.

After the charge was read to both individuals, separately, Marshall pleaded guilty and offered to explain to the court what happened. She mentioned that she was in her shop when an argument ensued between two unidentified individuals. Parks, who was in the shop, came up to her and held her wrist tightly, but Marshall pushed off Parks’s hand.

Parks then became annoyed after Marshall pushed off her hand and told the two individuals who were fighting to get out of her shop. Parks then slapped Marshall and that started a brawl between the two women.

However, after hearing Marshall’s explanation, Magistrate McGusty stated that it sounded like she was defending herself, thus she entered a not guilty plea on Marshall’s behalf.

Parks, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Police prosecutor Seon Blackman made no objection to bail being granted to the defendants, but stated that a further investigation needed to be carried out by the investigating rank in relation to the matter.

The two defendants were then granted bail in the sum of $10,000 each and placed on a ‘keep-the-peace’ bond until the completion of the trial, when they would give evidence against each other. Their matter is to be called on a date in August.

And two men also appeared before Magistrate McGusty on a similar charge.

Michael Skeete, 39, a taxi driver from Lodge, Georgetown, and Troy McCrae, 45, a carpenter from Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, were both charged with assaulting each other.

The charge stated that on July 16, 2019, at Norton and Camp Streets, Georgetown, they assaulted each other in order to cause actual bodily harm.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty. Prosecutor Blackman made no objection to bail being granted to the defendants.

The men were granted bail to the sum of $15,000 each.