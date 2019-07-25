Fishermen charged with murder of colleague

Latest update July 25th, 2019 12:59 AM
Three fishermen, who were jointly charged with the murder of a fellow fisherman, yesterday stood in the prisoners’ dock before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where the charge was read to them.
Arnold Bruce Kennedy, 19, Tavish Mangra, 19, and Richie Mahase, 26, all of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo, were not required to plead to the indictable charge.
It is alleged that on July 18, 2019, at Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo, they murdered 20-year-old Alvin Seenarine called ‘Chockoloo’, of 820 ‘G’ Zeelugt North, East Bank Essequibo.
Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield released the facts of the charge to the court which stated that on the day in question, Seenarine and the three accused had a misunderstanding and the men then armed themselves with cutlasses and inflicted several chops on Seenarine.
The victim was then picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The three suspects then made their escape but they were later apprehended by the police and subsequently charged.
Prosecutor Mansfield then mentioned that the file is almost completed – the only thing outstanding is the post mortem report. The three men were then remanded to prison and will make their next court appearance on August 6, at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.
Jul 25, 2019For the third year in succession, FIH hockey Coach Shiv Jagday is visiting Guyana to run what has become the Bon ice-cream junior hockey camp for under-21 boys and girls from July 21 to 29. Shiv has...
Jul 25, 2019
Jul 25, 2019
Jul 25, 2019
Jul 25, 2019
Jul 25, 2019
In another column, I will offer my thoughts on what I consider the absolute non-starter in the suggestion of giving individual... more
The APNU+AFC Coalition Government has a public relations challenge. It has no public relations. The Department of Public... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Climate Change is no longer a future event. It is here, now and real. Planet Earth, mankind’s common... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]