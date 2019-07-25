Latest update July 25th, 2019 12:59 AM

Fishermen charged with murder of colleague

Jul 25, 2019 News 0

Three fishermen, who were jointly charged with the murder of a fellow fisherman, yesterday stood in the prisoners’ dock before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where the charge was read to them.

Accused: Tavish Mangra

Accused: Richie Mahase (front) and Arnold Bruce Kennedy

Arnold Bruce Kennedy, 19, Tavish Mangra, 19, and Richie Mahase, 26, all of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo, were not required to plead to the indictable charge.
It is alleged that on July 18, 2019, at Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo, they murdered 20-year-old Alvin Seenarine called ‘Chockoloo’, of 820 ‘G’ Zeelugt North, East Bank Essequibo.
Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield released the facts of the charge to the court which stated that on the day in question, Seenarine and the three accused had a misunderstanding and the men then armed themselves with cutlasses and inflicted several chops on Seenarine.
The victim was then picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The three suspects then made their escape but they were later apprehended by the police and subsequently charged.
Prosecutor Mansfield then mentioned that the file is almost completed – the only thing outstanding is the post mortem report. The three men were then remanded to prison and will make their next court appearance on August 6, at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

 

New 2019