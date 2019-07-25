Business growing in Guyana

Is funny how things does develop right in front people eyes and people don’t notice till de things get very big or threaten to get out of hand.

Was a time when people use to see dogs pon de road and out of de goodness of dem heart, dem use to scrape de pot and feed some of dem. Any leftover food was good enough fuh dogs. Of course, some of these same dogs use to move in wheh de food deh.

Today, dem boys don’t see nuff people scraping food fuh dogs. Of course dem use to see dogs moving in by de house dat feed dem de most. Now-a-days people fence up dem yard suh stray dogs can’t get in. But it look like if everybody minding dogs. And it ain’t hard to tell.

De number of people selling dog food increase to de point dat at one stage dem boys was wondering whether people was really buying de food fuh dogs. Every corner dem boys turn dem seeing dog food selling.

At one time, dem boys use to hear a saying dat a man don’t like to punish alone; he always want something to punish wid him. But then again de crime situation might have something to do wid de dog food.

People frighten bandits suh nuff of dem start minding dogs. Some got couple rice-eaters wha does mek noise and wake up de whole household in case of anything. Then people wid money does get some big dogs wha dem got to feed.

Dem boys seh dat is why dem got so many people selling dog food. And de Finance Ministry happy because when dem do de survey on employment, it showing dat de number of unemployment going down.

De survey also showing a growth in business. Wid all de dog food sellers, put you pot pon de fire it mean dat business growing. But none of dem paying VAT and dat is wheh de problem gon come from.

Talk half and business growing.