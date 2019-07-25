Bus driver slapped with two counts of causing death

Typhon Sampson was on Monday last slapped with two counts of causing death after he was allegedly on the run following an accident that occurred two months ago.

The 31-year-old bus driver of Supply, East Bank Demerara was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan where he pleaded not guilty to the charges after she read them to him.

It was alleged that on May 5, 2019, at the Garden of Eden Public Road, East Bank Demerara, Sampson drove a route 42 minibus, BXX 3014, in a manner, which was dangerous to the public and thereby causing the deaths of Linden Charles and Michael Cozier.

Facts of the charge alleged that the incident took place around 22:50hrs on the day in question. The bus driver was reportedly speeding south along the eastern side of the road in the route 42 minibus, when he lost control and crashed into a trench on the western side of the road.

After the accident, the alleged driver, Sampson, and his conductor made good their escape leaving the passengers in the crashed vehicle.

Among the passengers in the vehicle was police constable Linden Charles, 43, who was stationed at the Mocha outpost, East Bank Demerara.

The injured passengers were assisted out of the minibus by public-spirited persons who had quickly rushed to the scene. They were taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where Cozier, 34, of Charlestown, Georgetown, was pronounced dead on arrival.

The other passengers were treated and sent away, while Charles and another passenger were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, because of the severity of their injuries. The police constable later succumbed to his injuries.

Sampson was granted bail in the sum of $700,000 while the matter was adjourned to August 6.