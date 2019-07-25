Bauxite workers union, RUSAL continue labour talks

The Russian Aluminum (RUSAL)-controlled Bauxite Company of Guyana (BCGI) and the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers’ Union (GB&GWU), are continuing negotiations towards the realisation of a new Collective Labour Agreement, (CLA).

Giving an update on the talks, the GB&GWU noted that following the settlement of the dispute on 20th March, 2019 between BCGI and workers of Aroaima and Kwakwani, there has been engagement with the BCGI management and the Union on the day-to-day differences.

In a statement, the bauxite union noted that to date it has been able to conduct its activities in an uninhibited atmosphere.

“Workers are however still mobilised and are anxiously awaiting the outcome of a new Collective Labour Agreement which is to be realised from the ongoing negotiation which will continue on Friday 26th July 2019.

So far, GB&GWU’s negotiation team has been led by Lincoln Lewis, General Secretary along with BCGI Branch President Ephraim Velloza and Secretary Leslie Junor.

According to the statement, the union is asking for, among other things, improvement in vacation benefits, increase in wages and salary, as well as education allowances for workers and family.

Further, the release said that both the GB&GWU’s and the BCGI management are expected to continue the negotiation in good faith.

GB&GWU has affirmed its commitment to upholding its end of the agreement, but at the same time, the union said it will not shy away from holding BCGI accountable for same.

“We are committed to ensuring a new CLA being realised within the shortest possible time.”

The negotiation was preceded by a gruelling struggle for respect for the recognition by the employer of the Union, even though the Union was recognised by the Trade Union Recognition and Certification Board since May 2007.

The struggle to bring the Union and the BCGI management together was the longest struggle of such nature in the history of independent Guyana, lasting for nine-plus years, and spanning three political regimes.

In April, workers at RUSAL’s Kurubuka mine site clashed with management after they noticed a mere one percent increase. After a standoff, the company fired 91 workers and ordered them off the Aroaima area. The workers had refused to move from Aroaima, which forced the government to step in. The workers had blocked the Berbice River, and refused to allow bauxite and other vessels to pass.

After a three-week-old standoff between staffers and the company, the latter agreed to sit down with the workers’ union to discuss issues. It was a major breakthrough, as the bauxite company has been for years refusing to recognise the union.

The decision was taken after government intervention, and meetings and plane flights by ministers to the mining area, along with a conciliation meeting involving Chief Labour Officer, Charles Ogle.