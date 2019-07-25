16-year-old freed of murder charge

Latest update July 25th, 2019 12:59 AM
The 16 year old who was on a charge of murder after he reportedly stabbed a man to death back in November 2018 has been released. He had the case against him discharged during the Preliminary Inquiry in the Magistrate’s Court due to insufficient evidence.
The teen, of Auchlyne Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was accused of murdering Desmond Sewdath, called “Bull”, 30, also of Auchlyne. The incident occurred on November 17, at Auchlyne.
The accused appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh in the Whim Magistrate Court. He was unrepresented.
It was reported that the teenager and Sewdath, were known to each other. They were among a number of persons imbibing in a shop at Auchlyne Village when an argument erupted between them. The teen, who was reportedly armed with a knife, then stabbed Sewdath.
The man was picked up and taken to the Port Mourant Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The teen went home, but was turned over to the police by his mother.
A post mortem examination performed on the body of Sewdath concluded that he died from shock and haemorrhage due to a stab wound to the heart.
During the trial, no murder weapon was presented and the teen reportedly gave a statement that he did not stab anyone.
The teen was said to be a known as a troublemaker and was a school dropout. He was reportedly released from the juvenile detention centre a few months before the incident.
The two reportedly worked together as garbage collectors in the village.
