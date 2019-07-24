West Indian past cricketers to conduct DCC’s 2019 holiday camp

Latest update July 24th, 2019 12:59 AM
A slew of past West Indian cricketers are set to spearhead the 2019 Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) junior holiday camp.
Formally known as the ‘Home of Legends’, DCC will roll out its 2019 edition of the camp from August 12-23.
The camp will be conducted by an experienced team of coaches led by Technical Director Mark Harper along with Travis Dowlin, Gavin Nedd, Reon King, Clyde Butts and Roger Harper.
This edition of the camp will be held under the theme “Creating the passion and nurturing the talent” and will seek to inculcate the fundamentals of the game to youth between 7-17 years old.
The programme will involve classroom sessions, lectures by a variety of expert presenters, cricket and fitness drills, games simulations, side games and matches.
Applicants are required to pay a fee of $6,000 for the duration of the camp.
Beverages, snacks and lunch will be provided daily for participants. Interested persons can register at DCC – New Garden and Lance Gibbs Street, Queenstown between 14:00hrs and 21:00hrs daily. Persons can also contact the club directly on 226-2006.
Jul 24, 2019ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – West Indies “A” have been forced to make a number of last-minute changes to their squad for the first “Test” against India “A”, starting today at the Vivian...
Jul 24, 2019
Jul 24, 2019
Jul 24, 2019
Jul 24, 2019
Jul 24, 2019
On Monday morning at 1:00 am, three cars were testing out their engines in the parking lot of Movie Towne complex. Three... more
Meh shame bad! Meh so shame that meh mek wan decision. Meh decide that meh giving up meh Guyanese citizenship. When the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Climate Change is no longer a future event. It is here, now and real. Planet Earth, mankind’s common... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]