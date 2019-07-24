Latest update July 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

West Indian past cricketers to conduct DCC’s 2019 holiday camp

Jul 24, 2019 Sports 0

A slew of past West Indian cricketers are set to spearhead the 2019 Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) junior holiday camp.

Roger Harper takes the youngsters through their paces at last year’s camp.

Formally known as the ‘Home of Legends’, DCC will roll out its 2019 edition of the camp from August 12-23.
The camp will be conducted by an experienced team of coaches led by Technical Director Mark Harper along with Travis Dowlin, Gavin Nedd, Reon King, Clyde Butts and Roger Harper.
This edition of the camp will be held under the theme “Creating the passion and nurturing the talent” and will seek to inculcate the fundamentals of the game to youth between 7-17 years old.
The programme will involve classroom sessions, lectures by a variety of expert presenters, cricket and fitness drills, games simulations, side games and matches.
Applicants are required to pay a fee of $6,000 for the duration of the camp.
Beverages, snacks and lunch will be provided daily for participants. Interested persons can register at DCC – New Garden and Lance Gibbs Street, Queenstown between 14:00hrs and 21:00hrs daily. Persons can also contact the club directly on 226-2006.

