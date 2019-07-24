Two additional witnesses to testify in ex-policeman’s extradition

Two more witnesses are expected to testify in the extradition matter of Shawn Neblett, a former member of the Guyana Police Force, who is wanted by the United States Government for trafficking narcotics.

Neblett appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, yesterday, as the matter continued.

Attorney-at-law Stacy Goodings, who is representing the Government of United States in the extradition matter, called two more witnesses to testify against the accused. She previously stated that she is in possession of an indictment charge and an arrest warrant for Neblett.

The first witness that testified was Ormella Gladstone, a Treaty Officer at the Ministry of Public Security. She spoke comprehensively on receiving several documents from the Minister of Public Security.

During yesterday’s proceedings Gladstone was called to the witness box where she was subjected to cross-examination by attorney-at-law Darren Wade, who is representing the defendant.

The extradition hearing is being carried out against Neblett after a wanted bulletin was issued for him in the United States in connection with a matter involving trafficking of narcotics through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri.

The Guyana Police Force had issued a wanted bulletin for Neblett on February 2, 2017, but he was arrested in May, last, at Moleson Creek, Berbice, while illegally attempting to cross over to Suriname.

On the first court appearance attorney-at-law Goodings pleaded that based on advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions; the defendant should be remanded to prison, pending the hearing and determination of his extradition matter.

Neblett has been remanded to prison ever since. He previously told the court that he was not aware of any allegations against him for narcotics. He further stated that he only knew about the bulletin whilst in custody and as far as he knew, his attempt to travel to Suriname was being curtailed legally.

The matter is set to continue on September 24, 2019, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.