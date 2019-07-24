Latest update July 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Two additional witnesses to testify in ex-policeman’s extradition

Jul 24, 2019 News 0

Two more witnesses are expected to testify in the extradition matter of Shawn Neblett, a former member of the Guyana Police Force, who is wanted by the United States Government for trafficking narcotics.

Remanded: Shawn Neblett

Neblett appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, yesterday, as the matter continued.
Attorney-at-law Stacy Goodings, who is representing the Government of United States in the extradition matter, called two more witnesses to testify against the accused. She previously stated that she is in possession of an indictment charge and an arrest warrant for Neblett.
The first witness that testified was Ormella Gladstone, a Treaty Officer at the Ministry of Public Security. She spoke comprehensively on receiving several documents from the Minister of Public Security.
During yesterday’s proceedings Gladstone was called to the witness box where she was subjected to cross-examination by attorney-at-law Darren Wade, who is representing the defendant.
The extradition hearing is being carried out against Neblett after a wanted bulletin was issued for him in the United States in connection with a matter involving trafficking of narcotics through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri.
The Guyana Police Force had issued a wanted bulletin for Neblett on February 2, 2017, but he was arrested in May, last, at Moleson Creek, Berbice, while illegally attempting to cross over to Suriname.
On the first court appearance attorney-at-law Goodings pleaded that based on advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions; the defendant should be remanded to prison, pending the hearing and determination of his extradition matter.
Neblett has been remanded to prison ever since. He previously told the court that he was not aware of any allegations against him for narcotics. He further stated that he only knew about the bulletin whilst in custody and as far as he knew, his attempt to travel to Suriname was being curtailed legally.
The matter is set to continue on September 24, 2019, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

More in this category

Sports

West Indies “A” make three changes ahead of first “Test” against India “A”

West Indies “A” make three changes ahead of first “Test”...

Jul 24, 2019

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – West Indies “A” have been forced to make a number of last-minute changes to their squad for the first “Test” against India “A”, starting today at the Vivian...
Read More
West Indian past cricketers to conduct DCC’s 2019 holiday camp

West Indian past cricketers to conduct DCC’s...

Jul 24, 2019

President Granger 74th Birthday Anniversary RHTYSC Patron’s Fund shares out over $1.5M worth of bicycles, schools bags, cricket gears

President Granger 74th Birthday Anniversary...

Jul 24, 2019

Regal Stationery and Computer Centre supports Spooner, Algoo

Regal Stationery and Computer Centre supports...

Jul 24, 2019

NSC, Guyana Table Tennis Association Them Young Table Tennis camp underway

NSC, Guyana Table Tennis Association Them Young...

Jul 24, 2019

Guinness Football continues tonight at Berlin Tarmac in Charlestown

Guinness Football continues tonight at Berlin...

Jul 24, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Me nah live yah!

    Meh shame bad! Meh so shame that meh mek wan decision. Meh decide that meh giving up meh Guyanese citizenship. When the... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019