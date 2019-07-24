Teen, 14, treated for foot pain at E’bo hospital, dies within 24hrs.

The sudden death of a 14-year- old boy, who died shortly after receiving medical treatment at an Essequibo Health facility, has left the Khagaram family in shock.

The now dead teen was identified as Rabindra Khagaram of Lot 14 Henrietta, Essequibo Coast.

Indira Singh, mother of the now dead teen, told Kaieteur News last evening that her son complained of a pain in his left foot last Saturday.

That morning she said she took him to the Suddie Public Hospital. The grieving woman said that an x-ray was done along with a blood test, both which revealed no medical complications.

She noted, however, that an injection was given for the pain in the left foot, along with antibiotics. Instead of bringing any sort of relief, Singh said that some six hours later, her son cried out about feeling severe pain in his stomach.

She added, “The Sunday afternoon around 5:30 he said he stomach hurting. So I took him back to Suddie and carried the tablet that they give he earlier the morning… At the hospital now the doctor give him a second injection, this time for the stomach and he received tablets again.”

On Monday morning, some time around 02:00 hrs, Singh said that she witnessed the unimaginable. “At around 2 o’Clock Monday morning I went to check on him and he cold cold and sweating all over the body. When I check he hand and foot nails, they blue blue.”The young man was again rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital, this time in a critical state. He was later admitted to the hospital and then rushed to the Intensive Care Unit [ICU].

Around 08:30 hrs the boy’s parents were called in to the ICU unit, where they witnessed the lifeless body of their 14-year-old son.

“When we gone my son was lying dead and his hands and so were blue, he was a strong child. The medication is either wrong or overdose.”