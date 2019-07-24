Regal Stationery and Computer Centre supports Spooner, Algoo

As part of their corporate responsibility Regal Stationery and Computer Centre has thrown their support behind national U19 selectees Joel Spooner and Alex Algoo. Both players were named in an 18-man squad to prepare for the tournament which will be held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

At a simple ceremony held yesterday at the entity’s location at 69 Seaforth Street, Campbellville, both players were the recipient of pieces of cricket equipment. Off-spinner Spooner, who plays for Transport Sports Club in Georgetown, collected a pair of bowling boots, while Berbice opener Alex Algoo received a bat and pair of batting gloves.

Spooner, 18, expressed gratitude to Regal Stationery and Computer Centre and said once given the opportunity he will put his best foot forward. He stated that he has been working hard on his game and will always try to improve on his all-round ability and remained committed.

Algoo, who plays for Police and Young Warriors Cricket Club, stated that he is happy with the support and pledged to do his best. The right-hander who scored a century in the recently concluded Inter County U19 tournament added that this type of backing serves as a motivation and thanked the entity for their input.

Managing Director of Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Mahendra Hardyal said they are delighted to lend support to the players. “We at Regal Stationery and Computer Centre would like to congratulate the members of the Guyana under-19 team on their selection and wished them well in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It is a short tournament of only five One-Day matches, but it is an honour to represent your country and we have decided to offer some assistance that will add comfort while away on national duties.

Hardyal stated that both Spooner and Algoo have shown that they are capable players. “Spooner has been performing well for Transport Sports Club and we hope that the younger players in the club can follow.”

He added that Algoo is another exciting prospect in the long line of talented players that Guyana has produced. “We have seen his potential and hope that he goes on from strength to strength like what so many others have done. This is our first such assistance to him but once he continues to thrive and be an exceptional role model for the game and the younger players, we will continue to support him.”

The Guyana team is expected to depart shortly and will play their first match against Windward Islands at Arnos Vale on Sunday. Guyana are the defending 50-over champions.