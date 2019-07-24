Latest update July 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

President returns home from medical evaluation

Jul 24, 2019 News 0

President David Granger returned last evening from Cuba where he had travelled on Saturday, accompanied by his wife First Lady Sandra Granger, for a scheduled medical evaluation at the Centro de Investigaciones Medico Quirurgicas (CIMEQ).

President David Granger

According to the Guyana Embassy in Cuba, the President’s team of medical specialists undertook four investigations and has expressed satisfaction with the results and his recovery. In spite this, they have proposed that he return to Cuba after 90 days for another round of evaluation.
The Embassy said that during the President’s brief stay in Havana, he received the Guyana medical students who are graduating today from the University of Medical Sciences of Sancti Spiritus, Pinal del Rio and Ciego de Avila.
The statement said that yesterday the President met Mr. Jorge Rivero Dominguez, Director General of the National Zoological Park of Cuba, Mr. Carlos Manuei Perez, Director General of the National Botanical Garden of Cuba, and Ms. Silvia Gonzalez Legarda, Director of International Relations, University of Havana.
President David Granger was diagnosed last November with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer that originates in the lymphatic system, the disease-fighting network in the body.

More in this category

Sports

West Indies “A” make three changes ahead of first “Test” against India “A”

West Indies “A” make three changes ahead of first “Test”...

Jul 24, 2019

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – West Indies “A” have been forced to make a number of last-minute changes to their squad for the first “Test” against India “A”, starting today at the Vivian...
Read More
West Indian past cricketers to conduct DCC’s 2019 holiday camp

West Indian past cricketers to conduct DCC’s...

Jul 24, 2019

President Granger 74th Birthday Anniversary RHTYSC Patron’s Fund shares out over $1.5M worth of bicycles, schools bags, cricket gears

President Granger 74th Birthday Anniversary...

Jul 24, 2019

Regal Stationery and Computer Centre supports Spooner, Algoo

Regal Stationery and Computer Centre supports...

Jul 24, 2019

NSC, Guyana Table Tennis Association Them Young Table Tennis camp underway

NSC, Guyana Table Tennis Association Them Young...

Jul 24, 2019

Guinness Football continues tonight at Berlin Tarmac in Charlestown

Guinness Football continues tonight at Berlin...

Jul 24, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Me nah live yah!

    Meh shame bad! Meh so shame that meh mek wan decision. Meh decide that meh giving up meh Guyanese citizenship. When the... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019