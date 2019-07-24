President returns home from medical evaluation

President David Granger returned last evening from Cuba where he had travelled on Saturday, accompanied by his wife First Lady Sandra Granger, for a scheduled medical evaluation at the Centro de Investigaciones Medico Quirurgicas (CIMEQ).

According to the Guyana Embassy in Cuba, the President’s team of medical specialists undertook four investigations and has expressed satisfaction with the results and his recovery. In spite this, they have proposed that he return to Cuba after 90 days for another round of evaluation.

The Embassy said that during the President’s brief stay in Havana, he received the Guyana medical students who are graduating today from the University of Medical Sciences of Sancti Spiritus, Pinal del Rio and Ciego de Avila.

The statement said that yesterday the President met Mr. Jorge Rivero Dominguez, Director General of the National Zoological Park of Cuba, Mr. Carlos Manuei Perez, Director General of the National Botanical Garden of Cuba, and Ms. Silvia Gonzalez Legarda, Director of International Relations, University of Havana.

President David Granger was diagnosed last November with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer that originates in the lymphatic system, the disease-fighting network in the body.