President Granger 74th Birthday Anniversary RHTYSC Patron’s Fund shares out over $1.5M worth of bicycles, schools bags, cricket gears

The ten cricket teams of Guyana’s leading youth and sports club, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS on Friday last hosted the 3rd Edition of the Club’s Patron Fund. The Teams and the Management of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS handed out $1.5M worth of items to youths, Cricket Associations and Clubs. Among the items shared out were bicycles, school bags, trophies, cricket gears and educational materials.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster, MS stated at the simple presentation ceremony that under the Patron Fund, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club makes a positive difference in the lives of youths as part of the celebration of its Paton, His Excellency President David Granger’s Birthday. Over the last two years, the Club has donated a combined $5M worth of items to Schools NGOs, Churches, Youths and hosted two major cricket tournaments. Due to the lengthy rain season, the Club passed up the hosting of the Cricket Tournament and would be sharing out over $2M worth of items. On Friday and the last weekend, the Club handed out twenty five bicycles, hundreds of schools bags, educational materials, trophies, cricket gears among others to those selected based on a wide range of guidelines. The Patron Fund also provided sponsorship to two cricket Clubs/Associations to host cricket academies in their areas and co-sponsored an Award Ceremony for the Port Mourant Public Hospital.

The twenty five cycles were distributed to students and cricketers drawn from across the Ancient County in an effort to cut down on their transportation expenses to school and practice. The Cricketers were from the RHTYSC, MS and sister Clubs like Albion Community Centre, Rose Hall Canje, Port Mourant, D’Edward, Whim, Upper Corentyne and Young Warriors. National Players Matthew Pottaya, Isiah Thorne, Ricardo Ramdehol and Tameshwar Mahadeo were among the cricketers carrying home bicycles.

Fifteen pairs batting gloves were distributed to junior cricketers from the RHTYSC, Rose Hall Canje, Port Mourant, Upper Corentyne, Whim, Albion, Edinburgh and Mt. Sinai. The players from the RHTYSC, MS were selected based on the outstanding performance at the Club’s 29th Annual Award Ceremony. Hundreds of students also carried away school bags and educational materials, while the Club also donated school bags and exercise books to several Cricket Clubs including Albion, Port Mourant, Whim, Upper Corentyne, Young Warriors, D’Edward, Mt. Sinai and Edinburgh.

Foster urged the students who received the bags to stay in school and complete their education.

The ten RHTYSC Cricket Teams “Poonai Pharmacy Under-12, Under-13, Farfan & MendesUnder-15, Bakewell Under-17 and Second Division, Pepsi Under-19 and Intermediate, Metro Female, Namilco Thunderbolt Under-21 and First Division also donated over $100,000 worth of items to the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association, D’Edward Cricket Club and Port Mourant Public Hospital for the hosting of Cricket Academies and Award Ceremony respectively. The RHTYSC, MS and its Teams had also distributed over $400,000 worth of cricket balls to over 30 cricket clubs in Berbice, handed out seventy four food hampers as part of the Patron’s Fund and also hosted its monthly Breakfast Programme for hundreds of Old Age Pensioners as they awaited to uplift pension at the Rose Hall Town Post Office.

Asst Secretary/CEO and Director of the Fund, Simon Naidu stated that the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club was proud to have the President as its Patron as he had made huge contributions to the rapid development to the Club in a non-political way. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS would like to express gratitude to every person and Companies who contributed to the Fund especially Sentinel Security who donated the bicycles.