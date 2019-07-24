NSC, Guyana Table Tennis Association Them Young Table Tennis camp underway

The National Sports Commission (NSC) and The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) are holding a ‘Teach Them Young’ five weeks table tennis camp at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) which began on Monday 15th July and is expected to end on Friday 16th August. Sessions are being held from Monday to Friday from 13:00 hrs to 15:00 hrs. Children 16 years and younger are expected to attend. The coordinator is National Table Tennis Coach Lynden Johnson.

According to Johnson the camp has a number of aims and objectives. Among them are to increase the number of participants involved in playing the game of table tennis, develop and improving the level of table tennis in the country, to help children with the basic skills of table tennis and be better prepared to participate in future tournaments.

It also aims to create an integrated coaching programme that incorporates the coach’s education and generally develop the players all round skill and ability.

Johnson stated that during the camp the players will concentrated on basic skills training, tactics training, general physical fitness, and specific physical skills. He said that the participants will be taught the importance of education which must be given priority. Discipline is a key aspect of the camp and they will also be involved in competitive matches.

According to Johnson the youngsters have the right attitude and talent. He stated that over 75 players are participating in the activity. At the end of the camp the participants will receive a certificate. However they must have attained over 90% attendance before they receive the certificate. (Samuel Whyte)

