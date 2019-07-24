Me nah live yah!

Meh shame bad! Meh so shame that meh mek wan decision. Meh decide that meh giving up meh Guyanese citizenship. When the people come around for house-to-house registration meh gun deny that meh a Guyanese.

Meh gun refuse to register because meh disown meh country. Meh nah want to be called a Guyanese. Meh shame bad.

Dem cannot charge meh. The law is no ass. Deh ain’t gat no law which seh that you gat to vote. Voting nah compulsory. So why if no one can force meh fuh vote, them ah want to force meh for register to vote?

Meh nah register because only Guyanese can register to vote and meh disowning meh nationality. Meh doing so because the government mek meh feel real shame… for the second time.

Meh thought me bin a hear it all. Meh friends dem overseas a laugh at meh. Dem taunt meh. Dem seh meh come from a pagalee country.

Meh ask them why. Dem seh meh country nah know fuh calculate. Meh ask them how they come to that assumption.

Dem start buss laugh. Dem seh that Guyana ah the only country in the world, weh intelligent people ah argue how 34 is a majority of 65.

Well meh feel dah one. Meh shame bad. When meh tell me doubting friends how lawyers arguing about this in court, dem laugh meh mo.

But meh hold meh head high and meh wait for the ruling of the CCJ, hoping that it would ah stop dem boys from laughing at meh. Meh was wrang. The CCJ judges cause mo people to laugh at meh.

One CCJ judge said that he would even venture to suggest that every member of the Assembly on December 21st knew that a majority of 65 was 33. He seh half plus one nah apply to odd numbers since that can lead to “illogical” results. When meh hear dah man talk them words, meh tun blue.

Then meh feel mo shame when another judge seh that dem know a majority when dem see it. And that you nah need no magic to determine what is majority. Meh run and duck when me hear dah because meh know meh friends also hear the same thing and dem go laugh at meh.

But meh seh that with time, people ah guh forget all this nonsense about 34 being a majority of 65. Meh seh that something like that nah gun happen ever again.

Meh wrang. Meh now mo shame. Something worse happen.

Imagine the Constitution seh that the President gat to select a name from a list sent by the Leader of the Opposition. But the President now saying that he got right to nominate people fuh guh pun the same list from which he gat fuh pick one.

Now take sense out of nonsense. If me pick five names and you pick one name and I send the six names to you choose one, which one you gun pick? Is like if the opposing captain picking yuh team.

Meh never hear so much fart in meh whole life. How ‘you’ want to put name pun ‘me’ list? If that is the case, then the list is no longer ‘me’ list.

Meh shame bad when meh hear that is the government want choose name and dem saying that dem gat right fuh do so.

Meh thought me bin a hear it all. Meh thought the 34 argument was one fuh the history books. But it look like somebody want dem boys fuh keep laughing at me.

Meh had enough. Meh asking GECOM nah fuh come by meh house. Meh nah live yah no more. Me nah Guyanese no mo. Meh ah wan man without wan country.