Man steals 170lbs of chicken, sentenced in absentia

Jul 24, 2019 News 0

The trial of 23-year-old Omalo Dick, a car wash operator from ‘A’ Field Sophia, Georgetown, yesterday continued in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Rondell Weever.

Jailed: Omalo Dick

Omalo was charged with stealing 170lbs of chicken. He was out on $10,000 bail. On his first court appearance the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on June 22, 2019, at Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, he stole 170 lbs of chicken valued at $51,680, property of Rawle Burkette.
Police prosecutor Adunni Inniss made no objection to bail being granted to the defendant and Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus granted the defendant bail pending the hearing and determination of his trial.
However, during the trial that was conducted by Magistrate Weever found the defendant guilty of the offence and sentenced him in absentia to six months’ imprisonment.

