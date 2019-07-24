Latest update July 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

Guyana Watch treats 460 patients in Berbice

Jul 24, 2019

The Guyana Watch Incorporated medial team yesterday visited the Sheet Anchor Primary School in Berbice, Region 6. There they attended to 40

Guyana watch treats 460 in Berbice

patients; 232 who were adults; 68 children and 160 persons who saw the four dentists at the outreach. Those dentists spent a lot of their time executing preventative dental care for patients, with just a few extractions.
Yesterday the outreach was quite busy attending to patients between the ages of 55 years and 1. A complete lipid profile was done for all of those patients, which included cholesterol, blood pressure and diabetes testing.

New 2019