Guyana Watch treats 460 patients in Berbice

The Guyana Watch Incorporated medial team yesterday visited the Sheet Anchor Primary School in Berbice, Region 6. There they attended to 40

patients; 232 who were adults; 68 children and 160 persons who saw the four dentists at the outreach. Those dentists spent a lot of their time executing preventative dental care for patients, with just a few extractions.

Yesterday the outreach was quite busy attending to patients between the ages of 55 years and 1. A complete lipid profile was done for all of those patients, which included cholesterol, blood pressure and diabetes testing.