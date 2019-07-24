Guyana signs contract for new Instrument Landing System at CJIA

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) will benefit from a new and upgraded Instrument Landing System.

To set this in motion on July 18, 2019, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) signed a contract with Intelcan of Montreal, Canada, to install and upgrade its Instrument Landing Systems (ILS).

An ILS is an accuracy approach aid employing two radio signals that provide a pilot with vertical and horizontal guidance during the landing phase of an aircraft. The localiser (LOC) provides azimuth guidance, while the glideslope (GS) defines the correct vertical descent profile. Following the upgrade and extension of the runway at CJIA, the acquisition of this new and modern ILS system will enhance the landing capability of aircraft at the CJIA to alleviate the need for diversions of aircraft in minimal weather conditions. Delivery and installation of the system is scheduled for February 2020.

The GCAA will also acquire a Digital Automatic Terminal Information System (D-ATIS) to provide pilots with real time information on weather and safety. Currently, that information is presented to pilots by the Air Traffic Controllers without automation.

The D-ATIS system will provide data automatically every minute to the aircraft and will be updated every hour. Key features of D-ATIS are reduction of the workload for Air Traffic Controllers and Pilots, provision of timely, accurate, and updated information and reducing the likelihood of human error and runway congestion during the transmission of data to pilots and improving air safety and efficiency.

The acquisition of DATIS will align the GCAA with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Global Interoperability Plans, which aims to provide a seamless operation and experience for pilots operating in any part of the world.