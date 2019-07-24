Doctor to report if man fit to stand trial for beheading brother-in-law

A doctor is expected to give a report on the mental health of Anthony King, who was charged last year November for beheading his brother-in-law. This is to determine if the defendant is fit to stand trial for the offence.

King, of Princes Street, Wortmanville, is currently before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on October 5, last, at Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara he murdered Justin Peterkin.

The matter has since been adjourned until later next month for the doctor to report on his findings.

According to reports, the accused had allegedly decapitated his brother-in-law at his father-in-law’s 1323 Section ‘C’ Block ‘Y’ Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD), home around 08:15 hours on the day in question.

A neighbour had reportedly said that he saw the suspect with a hammer in his hand, moments before he heard a loud knocking. Upon looking over to inspect the noise the neighbour claimed to have seen the defendant over the victim chopping away on his neck.

“I see he deh over the man chopping away pon the man neck. He got the chopper pon the man neck and he lashing it with de hammer.”

Further reports indicated that the accused walked out of the yard after brutally murdering his sister’s spouse and was followed by a neighbour, whom he later threatened to kill. The police later arrived and apprehended the suspect.