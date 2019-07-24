Confusion can’t done

Guyanese like a conflict. If none don’t exist dem would mek one. Dem boys remember when dem was growing up. Dem use to see people standing pun dem bridge and as soon as somebody look at dem, a war start.

Things was such that people use to walk and when dem see somebody else dem use to tun dem face. But that and all use to cause a war.

Dem boys remember de lady who send she daughter out on de road to see if she could get into a story. De child barely gun halfway when a man pass and tell de lady good morning. Who tell him to seh that. De next thing people hear is when de woman calling she child.

“Come child. You ain’t got to go nowhere. One walk straight in me mouth.”

Is not only people. All this confusion bout elections and house-to-house registration and going to de CCJ is just a case of creating a conflict. When things going too smooth some people does mek sure that things don’t remain smooth fuh too long.

Why you think dem criminals does come out whenever de place quiet? Dem love a confusion.

De constitution seh de Opposition Leader must select six names suh de President can pick one fuh a chairman of de elections commission. Is not that GECOM didn’t have a chairman but de Opposition like a confusion suh it protest till de one chairman lef de wuk.

Things was going good until dem try to get anodda chairman. Couple months after dem get a chairman was more confusion. De opposition carry de matter to court and de chairman get kick out. Now dem got to get anodda one and is confusion.

Is more confusion about when elections coming. Is confusion about if there should be house to house registration or if dem use de old list.

Now is confusion even inside de political parties. De KFC got a prime Minister. Dem want to change him. De man ain’t do nutten but dem want change him.

De opposition got confusion too. Two big men, one a soulja and de odda a pastor, want tun Prime Minister.

Talk half and know that confusion can’t done.