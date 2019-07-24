City Constable accused of collusion with criminals

A staffer from a Regent Street shoe store is accusing a City Constable from the Bourda, Georgetown Outpost of aiding and abetting with criminals.

Just over week ago Stanley Sarius was standing in front of his Regent Street worksite when a young man rode up on a bicycle and snatched his cellular phone. He gave chase assisted by fellow employees as the phone snatcher attempted to escape on a bicycle.

Public spirited persons soon joined in the chase and gained their advantage when the thief fell off his bicycle. He was pounced on and given a trashing before being hauled to the Bourda City Constabulary.

At the scene a male constable openly verbally abused the victim of the theft, and blasted the Kaieteur News for always trying to expose persons.

The constable argued that the thief was a young boy and should be given a chance since it was his first offence. However, credible sources including our reporter had seen the accused amongst a gang of known pick-pockets outside the Stabroek Demico House area, where the gang congregates by nights.

The male constable against whom fingers are pointing was seen at the outpost in deep conversation with the thief. The two sat huddled together for an extended period, talking in hushed tones.

It is reported that the constable was also the one who let him out of custody the following morning. Inside sources have hinted that the male constable has been seen more than once in the company of criminals, and is also closely affiliated to the phone snatcher.

Yesterday Sarius told this newspaper that when he visited the outpost after the weekend of the crime he was told that officers there had sent the thief away because he claimed he was only seventeen years old.

Sarius said he was told that Child Welfare was now handling the matter and would advise the City Constabulary about a course of action in due time.

Sarius explained that he visited the Welfare Office where he spoke with two representatives there who just mentioned that the matter is being investigated.

He said until now nothing has been done with regard to the incident, and that he has not been contacted by the City Constabulary or the Welfare Office representatives.