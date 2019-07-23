Winfer Garden win thriller in Windball Cricket title match

Winfer Garden are the A. Munroe organised, AL Sport & Tour Promotions National Sports Commission 22nd Annual End of School Year, Edward Cobenna Memorial Windball Cricket Champions Trophy winners after the final played Sunday night.

In a night of lots of drama with the parents and supporters from both sides of the Gymnasium getting involved in the game, at one stage there was even a pitch invasion.

The head teacher from West Ruimveldt’s St Pius, Shawn Lewis, along with Neville Duncan were the special invitees present to watch the matches.

Winfer Garden won a thriller (Their first title) with seven runs needed in the final over, West Ruimveldt’s bowler bowled 7 wides.

Winfer Garden won the toss and invited West Ruimveldt to take first strike; they made 81-2, with Jonathan Andries 32, Vikash Asram 22 and Omarian Cummings 12.

Winfer Garden replied with 82-4, Player of the Finals Shane Prince bowled for 38 and Rherah Henry 14.

In the 3rdplace match, St Pius turned back the challenge of Enterprise to capture that spot.

St Pius batted first and scored 144-1, Danesh Ramjawan made 82 (6s-13) and Josh Sharples 48 (6s-8).

Last year’s 3rdplace winner, Enterprise scored 126-1, with Khy Atkinson 58 (6s-7) and Moses Cordis 48 (6s-6) in reply.

Meanwhile, Sports Officer A. Munroe expressed thanks to the AL Sport & Tour Promotions, National Spots Commission, Kia Enterprise, the parents and all the students who came out during their vacation for once again making yet another one of his programmes very successfully.

Munroe also said, “It would be not professional of me not to mention the PR this programme received from, I must single out Kaieteur News Sports Department. Thank You Very Much.

I would say the finals lived up to expectation.”