Trauma team training course being conducted for GPHC staffers

In Guyana, and around the world, hospitals are met with a plethora of issues. One of the biggest issues is often how the relevant staffers deal with trauma victims.

In light of this, and to improve the current medical situation in Guyana, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has rolled out for its 15th year, a trauma team training course for instructors and providers.

General, orthopedic, thoracic surgeons, nurses and emergency medicine specialists are just some of the medical operatives – all of whom were selected by the medical institution – who would be benefitting from this training course.

General surgeon, Director and Founder of the Canadian Network for International Surgery (CNIS) Ronald Lett, during an interview related that the trauma team training instructor’s course commenced yesterday, and will run until tomorrow.

After Wednesday up until Friday of this week, the hospital will be conducting their trauma team training for providers, who would be then able to disseminate what they would have learnt in their sessions.

The specific objectives of the training course would include exposing trauma teams to simulated areas of serious trauma, and to provide them with an opportunity to rehearse early management of these cases, focusing on their response and interaction as a team, not as individuals.

And secondly, to instruct teams in the specific behavioural skills and attitudes relevant to effective trauma teamwork including team leadership and fellowship; principles of crisis management; team communication; negotiation and conflict resolution with the inclusion of safety cultures.

Lett further added that this training programme will not just benefit those in the capital city, but also those in underserved medical departments across the country. Though the initial training session will be concluded on Friday, the overall training programme will be conducted during a three-year period.

Dr. Tracy Bovell of the emergency room at GPHC expressed that, “This is a great opportunity for Guyana; it is a great opportunity to practice a team approach for trauma patients. GPHC wants to ensure every trauma victim is treated using the correct and safe methods and measures.” She expressed hope that after this training programme the hospital as a primary medical institution of the country can decrease the number of trauma fatalities.