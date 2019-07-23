RHTYSC and BCB invest into Cricket Academies for Upper Corentyne and West Berbice

“As long as I remain President of the Berbice Cricket Board, special emphasis would be placed on the development of new talents as the present

generation of cricket leaders has the responsibility of making sure that the future of our cricket is secured. Anycricket leader that does not plan for the future is not worth his position. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and the Berbice Cricket Board would invest as much as humanly possible into the development of new talents for Berbice, so that the legacy of Trim, Kanhai, Butcher and Solomon continue.” Those were the sentiments of RHTYSC, MS Secretary/CEO and BCB President Hilbert Foster at a simple presentation ceremony, hosted by the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club to hand over donations to the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association and the D’Edward Cricket Club for the hosting of a Cricket Academy in the Upper Corentyne and West Berbice respectively.

The donation included a bicycle each for the Player of the Academy, trophies, a large quantity of packed water, school bags and certificate frames. The Berbice Cricket Board would also provide coaches for the academy in each area along with some other items such as educational materials, medals and Youth Information Booklets. The RHTYSC, MS is providing the majority of the donations under its Patron Fund Project. Foster stated that since his election as BCB President, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS has used over $3M of its own funds to assist him in fulfilling his duties of the vibrant cricket board.

The Cricket Academy in the Upper Corentyne would be the first of its kind in the area and would be hosted by the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association at the Scottsburg Ground for 50 young cricketers between the ages of 8 to 18 years. The Academy would be a follow up to coaching sessions organised by the Berbice Cricket Board under the Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh Coaching Programme and forms part of an intense effort to get more youths involved in the game in the Sub-association.

The Academy at the D’Edward Club would be for 50 youths from the club and others from the West Berbice area. Foster has also committed to assisting clubs like Port Mourant, Whim, and Rose Hall Canje in organising coaching sessions for their young players. The Berbice Cricket Board over the last month assisted the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and the Albion Cricket Clubs with the hosting of their Cricket Academies. The Board provided the Coaches for the training of over one hundred youths at the Rose Hall Town and Albion benefitted from a donation of a bicycle, trophies, medals, scorebooks, cricket balls, a pair of batting gloves and educational materials.

Foster was loud in his praise for the hard work of Club Officials across Berbice and stated that there was no place for persons whose only interest is in securing positions at the national level as Managers, Coaches and Selectors. The work of the Berbice Cricket Board and Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club are unmatched across Guyana and he urged Club Officials in Berbice to work along with his administration to achieve even more.

Meanwhile the two organisations joined hands in donating items to the Port Mourant Public Hospital for an Award Ceremony scheduled for Saturday 27th July, 2019 at the University of Guyana, Tain Campus. The donation included ten trophies, certificate frames, medals and a collection of special prizes.