Police Complaints Authority probing death of Essequibo taxi driver

The Police Complaints Authority has launched an investigation into the death of Lallbachan Bachan, a taxi driver who died in the lock ups of the Suddie Police Station.

Earlier this month, Bachan, of Lot 21 Maria’s Lodge, Essequibo Coast, died while in custody of the police.

He was detained after two arrest warrants were served on him for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The sudden death of the 39-year-old had raised a number of questions among the residents of the Maria’s Lodge community.

According to police, the body bore no marks of violence. Family members of the man had however claimed otherwise.

Attorney-at-law, Anil Nandlall has been representing the family in the matter. Nandlall told the media that the family had expressed willingness to accept a $28 million settlement from the Guyana Police Force, (GPF) as compensation for their loss, without going to court.

The lawyer had written to Commissioner of Police, Leslie James, suggesting an amicable course of settlement. The lawyer has since filed legal proceedings against the State.

In his letter to the Top Cop, Nandlall noted, “I am of the considered view and persuaded that the death of the deceased resulted from the actions or omission of the Guyana Police Force. I have so advised my client who has firmly instructed me to institute civil legal proceedings seeking compensation for the wrongful death of the deceased.”

Nandlall noted further that given the recent settlement of $28M being granted to the relatives of a deceased who was wrongfully killed by members of the Guyana Police Force, the Bachan clan is not opposed to collecting that sum as compensation.

“Should the Force be so inclined, my client is not opposed to exploring a similar amicable course,” the lawyer concluded in his letter.

In addition to the Police Commissioner, letters were also sent to the Police Complaints Authority for a full investigation to be launched into the matter, and to the Director of Public Prosecutions for an inquest.

Giving an update on the matter, Nandlall issued a statement to the media yesterday. He noted that Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority made contact with him by telephone and requested to meet with the wife, the mother, and a few relatives of the deceased.

According to Nandlall, the meeting took place on Tuesday, July 16, at the Office of the Police Complaints Authority, Brickdam, where they were all interviewed and statements taken. The investigation has commenced.

“I also received a response from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

The lawyer said that he has received no response from the Commissioner of Police.