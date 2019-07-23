National Conference of Local Democratic Organs starts Thursday

The Ministry of the Presidency in collaboration with the Ministry of Communities will on Thursday and Friday (25th-26thJuly) host the annual National Conference of Local Democratic Organs (NCLDO) under the theme, “Advancing National Development through Empowered and Innovative Local Democratic Organs in a Green Economy”.

The NCLDO is a forum which brings together all three (3) layers of government under the strategic programme to empower and equip local democratic organs (LDOs) for improved service delivery to the residents of their communities, towns and regions.

In a statement from the Ministry of Communities, it was highlighted that “Government has embraced effective local government as an important partner in national development. This represents a distinct break from the centralist approach of the previous administration and entails citizens having access to essential public services within their respective regions. Integral to this approach to national development, are LDOs to be better resourced, organised and structured to be effective to achieve a consistent level of performance.”

This year’s conference will consolidate and build on the achievements made in restoring functionality to the system of local governance and has the following objectives:

1. To provide an update on the implementation progress since the inaugural NCLDO held in July 2018;

2. To review and prioritise the recommendations from the inaugural NCLDO 2018;

3. To develop a plan of action to guide the implementation of the recommendations; and,

4. To stimulate innovation through improved awareness on the role of local government in achieving local and national development.

The Ministry has put together a two-day programme, with the first day being used to meet objectives 1 and 4 and will include panel discussions on local governance and national development and local government leadership.

The second day will review and prioritise the recommendations emanating from the inaugural conference and develop guiding principles for the implementation of that plan to meet objectives 2 and 3.

The leadership of all ten (10) regional administrations – Regional Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons, Regional Executive Officers (REOs), and Councillors from the minority side, have been invited to participate in this capacity-building exercise.

Delegates are also drawn from the 80 local organs (10 municipalities – Mayors and Deputies, Town Clerks) and the 70 Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs).

“Unfortunately, the Ministry is aware of the plans of the opposition-controlled local Councils to not only boycott but to prevent public officers (Overseers) from attending this important conference. This is counterproductive and signals that the opposition has no interest in local government renewal despite being a major stakeholder in this process. The Ministry condemns this regressive behaviour and urges all local leaders to participate and represent the interest of the residents who elected them to serve,” the statement concluded.