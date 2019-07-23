Latest update July 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Guyana Watch attends to 433 patients at Leonora outreach

Jul 23, 2019

Guyana Watch Incorporated yesterday hosted their third medical outreach, this time at the Leonora Primary School on the West Coast of Demerara.

The dentists attended to152 patients

Patients at yesterday’s outreach

A young patient getting a check-up

One of the dentists performing an extraction

The inclement weather did not stop the team of four dentists, four medical doctors, three local doctors and one pharmacist, along with a number of support staff, from treating 433 patients.Today, the team will be heading to Sheet Anchor Primary School, No. 2 Village, while on Thursday [July 25], the St. Mary’s Primary School at Soesdyke will be the outreach venue. On Friday [July 26], the medical team will be at Belle West Primary School, and on Saturday [July 27] at Patentia Secondary School.

 

 

