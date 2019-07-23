Guyana Watch attends to 433 patients at Leonora outreach

Latest update July 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM
Guyana Watch Incorporated yesterday hosted their third medical outreach, this time at the Leonora Primary School on the West Coast of Demerara.
The inclement weather did not stop the team of four dentists, four medical doctors, three local doctors and one pharmacist, along with a number of support staff, from treating 433 patients.Today, the team will be heading to Sheet Anchor Primary School, No. 2 Village, while on Thursday [July 25], the St. Mary’s Primary School at Soesdyke will be the outreach venue. On Friday [July 26], the medical team will be at Belle West Primary School, and on Saturday [July 27] at Patentia Secondary School.
Jul 23, 2019Winfer Garden are the A. Munroe organised, AL Sport & Tour Promotions National Sports Commission 22nd Annual End of School Year, Edward Cobenna Memorial Windball Cricket Champions Trophy winners...
Jul 23, 2019
Jul 23, 2019
Jul 23, 2019
Jul 23, 2019
Jul 23, 2019
Here are the words of perhaps the most lacklustre, powerless Prime Minister any country ever had, Moses Nagamootoo: “…... more
GECOM has been extremely reckless. In its haste to launch house-to-house registration, it has prematurely caused thousands... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Climate Change is no longer a future event. It is here, now and real. Planet Earth, mankind’s common... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]