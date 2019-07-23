Guyana getting just like Uncle Sam

If something happen in de States, put you pot pon de fire, it gon happen in Guyana. A man sing dat Guyana looking just like China. Dat was when everywhere you turn, you use to see Chinee writing pon buildings.

Chinee restaurants was more popular than rum shops. Everybody use to send to buy Chinee food rather than cook.

Dat phase pass. Now everything is American. All of a sudden Guyana got Summer School. Dem have summer classes and summer picnics. Dem also have mid-summer parties.

Dem boys know dat summer was de time when de sun deh out in all its glory and when people don’t have to worry bout snow. Dat is de time when school close.

If summer is a weather condition then Guyana got summer whole year. Old Year’s party can be summer party. De temperature is de same whole year unless you go and sit on de seawalls. It mean dat de people who get li’l cold breeze pon de seawall got a right to talk ‘bout winter lime and winter parties whenever dem have parties pon de seawall.

Guyanese, of course, don’t play. When dem pick up something, dem don’t lef nutten. Dem boys see people in Guyana wearing winter boots. Some of dem does even wear winter coat in dis hot, hot sun.

Last year, people actually had Thanksgiving parties. Turkey is a thing people don’t really eat in Guyana. All of a sudden, shops start to sell turkey. Whether dem thief de turkey, nobody don’t know. Wha dem know is dat nobody was stupid enough to carry turkey fuh Soulja Bai pardon.

Guyana even got Halloween party. Halloween is something dem boys only read about and how people and li’l children does play together. Children does dress up like horror story and dem does go to people house and collect sweets.

Guyana copy de American football to de point dat everybody talking bout Superbowl. Dem know de football players more than dem know West Indies cricketers or even Guyanese cricketers. Suh, it only lef now fuh Guyanese people to form a baseball league.

Talk half and watch how Guyana getting just like America.