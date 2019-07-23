Guyana Cup 2019 Superbet among first sponsors to support event

The 13th annual Guyana Cup 2019 is scheduled for August 18th at the Rising Sun Turf Club, Rising Sun Village in West Coast, Berbice (45mins from Georgetown) and according to the organisers, Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC), this edition will be the biggest ever with increased prize money and a mega concert planned.

Superbet Guyana has seized the opportunity to align itself with this event which will no doubt be a massive affair especially with the increase of prize money from $15 to $20million this year.

Chairman of the JJTRC, Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr., in a release to the media, noted that in addition to feature race which will see the winner pocketing $2million, the three-year-old Guyana bred race will see the winner running away with $1million.

A total of eight races are on the cards and after the race-meet, fans will enjoy a concert that will feature six international artistes. Already confirmed for the concert are Gage, Munga, Kristo and K.I.

The prize money for the races are as follows:

– C Class and lower feature race over a distance of one mile for – $2million,

– Three-year-old Guyana Bred – $1million

– G3 and lower – $400,000

– L3 and lower (open to non-winners from Trinidad & Tobago) – $350,000

– Two-year-old Guyana bred over – $300,000.

– J3 and lower over seven furlongs – $300,000.

– L Class for Colts – $250,000

– L Class Philly and Mare – $250,000

Some of the top animals expected to be on show come race day will include Just Call Me Bass, Crown the King (Jamaica), Doublin Fashion (USA), Chameli (Jamaica), Safara (Jamaica), Southern Express (T&T), Silver & Things (T&T), Sitarr (T&T), Kentucky Woman (T&T), Super Easy (T&T) and She’s a Princess.

Apart from the foreign contingent of horses to be on show, several leading jockeys from overseas are also expected to participate, which will add that international flavour to the day’s event.

Fans will be able to enjoy both the horserace meet and concert for the price of $2,000.