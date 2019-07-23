Latest update July 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Diamond Insurance commissions branch office on E’bo Coast

Diamond Fire and General Insurance is now the newest of its kind on the Essequibo Coast, following its commissioning last Saturday.

The ribbon cutting at the Company’s new Anna Regina Office

The Essequibo branch is the fifth location of this indigenous insurance company. The office is strategically established in the Barakat Mall in Anna Regina, which makes it quite easy to provide its service and support to business activities within the Cinderella County.
Regional Chairman Devanand Ramdatt and Mayor of Anna Regina, Rabindranath Prabhulall, both welcomed the establishment of the Insurance Company.
Diamond Fire and General Insurance is a locally incorporated general insurance company, which began operations in the year 2000. The insurance company, an associate company of Demerara Distillers Limited, boasts solid financial foundations and has been operating from inception within all the solvency and other regulatory requirements of the industry. The head office of the company is located at 11 Lamaha Street, Queenstown, Georgetown, with branch offices throughout Berbice.
Diamond Insurance prides itself with providing appropriate and relevant protection for personal and business assets, as well as superb customer service and a sterling track record for claims settlement. The company assured that the insurance experience provided to Essequibo will be unparalleled, along with savings in motor, fire and other insurances such as bonds, marine and liability products.
The company functions under all licences permissible under the Insurance Act 2016 – namely fire, motor insurance, marine and aviation and accident and liability.

