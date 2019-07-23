Newtown man charged for possession of unlicensed firearm

Latest update July 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM
A man who was charged for possession of an unlicensed firearm was yesterday brought before a city magistrate to answer to the said charge.
Thirty-one-year-old Royston Rowe, of Newtown, Georgetown, appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to him.
It is alleged that on July 16, last, at Campbell Avenue, Campbellville, he had in his possession a .38 revolver without being the holder of a firearm licence. Rowe pleaded guilty to the charge.
Police Prosecutor Adunni Inniss stated that on the day in question, the police, acting on the information received, went to Campbell Avenue, where they made contact with an individual. The individual, a female, then told them that the Rowe had threatened to kill her and she then handed over a gun to the police, which was said to be the property Rowe. When Rowe arrived at the same location, he was arrested and admitted that the firearm was his.
An investigation was then launched by the police and Rowe was charged.
The Prosecutor objected to bail being granted to the defendant based on the serious nature of the offence and the penalty it attracts.
The court then heard that Rowe was previously charged and sentenced to two years imprisonment for a robbery under arms and was recently released from prison, in May.
The Magistrate then asked the defendant if the prosecutor’s facts were correct. Rowe told the court that, “the police ain’t find me with no gun, I don’t want to waste the court time. Do what you have to do…All I had in my hand was two Guinness and a pack of cigarettes.”
Based on the explanation given by the defendant, Magistrate Marcus entered a not guilty plea on his behalf and remanded him to prison until July 29, when he is expected to make his next court appearance.
Jul 23, 2019Winfer Garden are the A. Munroe organised, AL Sport & Tour Promotions National Sports Commission 22nd Annual End of School Year, Edward Cobenna Memorial Windball Cricket Champions Trophy winners...
Jul 23, 2019
Jul 23, 2019
Jul 23, 2019
Jul 23, 2019
Jul 23, 2019
Here are the words of perhaps the most lacklustre, powerless Prime Minister any country ever had, Moses Nagamootoo: “…... more
GECOM has been extremely reckless. In its haste to launch house-to-house registration, it has prematurely caused thousands... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Climate Change is no longer a future event. It is here, now and real. Planet Earth, mankind’s common... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]