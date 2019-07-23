Newtown man charged for possession of unlicensed firearm

A man who was charged for possession of an unlicensed firearm was yesterday brought before a city magistrate to answer to the said charge.

Thirty-one-year-old Royston Rowe, of Newtown, Georgetown, appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to him.

It is alleged that on July 16, last, at Campbell Avenue, Campbellville, he had in his possession a .38 revolver without being the holder of a firearm licence. Rowe pleaded guilty to the charge.

Police Prosecutor Adunni Inniss stated that on the day in question, the police, acting on the information received, went to Campbell Avenue, where they made contact with an individual. The individual, a female, then told them that the Rowe had threatened to kill her and she then handed over a gun to the police, which was said to be the property Rowe. When Rowe arrived at the same location, he was arrested and admitted that the firearm was his.

An investigation was then launched by the police and Rowe was charged.

The Prosecutor objected to bail being granted to the defendant based on the serious nature of the offence and the penalty it attracts.

The court then heard that Rowe was previously charged and sentenced to two years imprisonment for a robbery under arms and was recently released from prison, in May.

The Magistrate then asked the defendant if the prosecutor’s facts were correct. Rowe told the court that, “the police ain’t find me with no gun, I don’t want to waste the court time. Do what you have to do…All I had in my hand was two Guinness and a pack of cigarettes.”

Based on the explanation given by the defendant, Magistrate Marcus entered a not guilty plea on his behalf and remanded him to prison until July 29, when he is expected to make his next court appearance.