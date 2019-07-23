Second batch of young mothers graduate from Reintegration Programme

A second batch of young mothers yesterday graduated from the “Reintegration of Adolescent Mothers Programme” yesterday, at a simple ceremony at the Training Restaurant of the Carnegie School of Home Economics.

The reintegration programme is an initiative of the Ministry of Education, and was created to aid young mothers in making something of themselves.

In 2018, the programme saw 30 young mothers graduating from the Elementary Cakes and Pastry Course. This year, however, the second batch to undergo the programme saw a number almost tripling that of the first, with some 80 mothers graduating from the Elementary Cakes and Pastry Course as well as the General Cosmetology Course.

Deputy Chief Education Officer Ingrid Trotman in her remarks said that the Ministry of Education was proud of its collaboration with the various stakeholders to make the project possible.

“The Ministry of Health has been able to provide the clientele as well as the second batch of teenage mothers. The first batch then consisted of 30 mothers and today we can see an increase to 80 mothers.”

She went on to say that the Ministry of Education has provided the paid courses to the Carnegie School of Home Economics (CSHE), the transportation and even the day care services that were offered for their children.

The courses that are currently offered will continue to be provided along with additional courses, those additions being, Garment Construction and Fabric Design. She expressed the joy and pride, which she felt towards the mothers who would have endured and successfully completed the programme.

Principal of CSHE Myrna Lee in her remarks told the graduands, “I dare you to dream and to live out your dream with patience and passion. As I interacted with this batch of teen mothers through this term, it was difficult for me not to reflect on a story.”

She then went on to tell those in attendance about her journey as a young girl from Bartica and the struggles she faced before becoming principal of the said institution. At one time, she said, she even begged her father to talk to a friend of his to get her a good job, but he blatantly refused and told her that she needed to make it on her own so that she would be appreciative.

She congratulated the young ladies on their achievement and told them that dreams are often an actual destination, but the process of reaching the goal is often filled with unexpected glitches, and that they must fight emotionally to overcome, no matter how long it takes.

Graduating student Bibi Shaneeza Baptiste, gave her reflections on the programme saying that, “First of all I would like to thank the Minister and the staff of Carnegie School of Home Economics for affording me the opportunity to be a part of Carnegie.” She went on to say that she has gained knowledge in manicuring, pedicuring and tip application, as she was a part of the General Cosmetology Course.

She said she wished there was more time so that they could have gained more knowledge, and so she could have more practice time, but that wasn’t possible, as “all good things must come to an end”. However, she was going to take away all that she had learnt and share it with her sisters at home.

UNICEF Education Specialist, Ms. Audrey Rodrigues said that the accomplishment of the young mothers will ensure that opportunities can be accessed easily. She said that the knowledge that they now have will in a significant way, “put you on the road to soaring into a successful life”.

They were encouraged to continue to learn and push themselves. “Even though there may have some setbacks in life and at times disappointment, it is hoped that you learn that negative experiences teach us the truth about ourselves,” the Specialist emphasised. They were also warned to never complain or compare themselves to others.

Minister of Education Nicolette Henry in her remarks said that the graduation signified the young mothers’ determination to become strong independent parents, and, by extension, responsible adults that will contribute meaningfully to the upbringing of their children and the development of society.

Minister Henry said that “Pregnancy among adolescent girls is a significant issue globally, with approximately eight million girls becoming pregnant annually, and is often considered a major impediment in the elimination of gender disparities in education and for a very long time we as a country did not provide appropriate educational opportunities for our adolescent mothers”.

“This is changing, as this programme will continue to see that pregnancy and giving birth isn’t where their experience stops.”

There was the presentation of certificates and each graduate was presented with a starter kit that was relevant to the course that they were a part of.