Young woman from Region Two is top motor vehicle repairs student

– as over 160 graduate from Youth Entrepreneurial Skills Training Programme

A pretty and ambitious young woman from Region Two was adjudged the top motor vehicle repairs student, when over 160 young Guyanese graduated from the 19th Youth Entrepreneurial Skills Training Programme last Friday.

Arisia Stephens, 22, said she loves a challenge, and she enrolled in the motor vehicle repairs course. The Region Two resident had attended the Carnegie School of Home Economics but then developed a love for vehicle repairs.

“All I want to do is have my workshop, build on what I achieved today and reach for the highest that I can. Nothing will stop me. This was a meaningful exercise that will change the lives of our families and communities,” Stephens stated.

Stephens was among the youths who completed courses in various disciplines, including carpentry, data operations, electrical installation, furniture and garment making, masonry, motor vehicle repairs, plumbing, refrigeration and air conditioning and welding. The training was held at the Kuru Kuru Training Centre.

In an interview with the Department of Public Information, the graduates, who were accompanied by family members and friends, shared their delight at being allowed to participate in the courses, which were funded by the Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport.

Shawn Eastman, 18, said he left his home in Soesdyke to attend the course. Before learning about the Youth Entrepreneurial Skills Training Programme, Eastman had earned a few dollars through construction.

“I am happy today. I received my certification in carpentry, and I will work to achieve more. This is just the beginning, I will apply to the Guyana Technical Institute to acquire higher qualifications because I want to start my own business,” Eastman said.

Fenton Williams, 20, who travelled from an Indigenous community in the Upper Berbice River District said he is very optimistic about his future. Williams plans to return to his village to encourage other youths to learn a trade.

“Before (enrolling) I was not doing much. So, I wanted to elevate myself and I decided to take the opportunity. It was not easy, there were many challenges, with strict discipline all trainees had to adapt, but in the end, we are all well rounded and ready for the working world.”

Senior Training Officer attached to the Youth Entrepreneurial Skills Training Programme, Ernestine Ramsey, highlighted that the programme has offered educational advancement to out of school, unskilled and unemployed youths from all ten administrative regions.

“The objectives of the programme are to create specialised manpower, to integrate young people into the labour market using entrepreneurial skills training, enable the transition from training, to meet the professional needs which are created for a trained artisan for the job market and allow early school leavers an opportunity to continue their education.”

Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton, who delivered the feature address, urged the graduates to take full advantage of every opportunity that will help them grow. He reassured them that the Government will not forget the youths of the nation.

“Believe in yourself. Know that there will be many more opportunities and you must be able to grab them for the betterment of yourself and families. There is change, there is hope, but as youths, it is important to be steadfast and develop the courage to reach for your goals.”

The programme which commenced in July, annually, runs for ten months at the Kuru Kuru Training Centre. Trainees were also afforded to obtain their driver’s license through driving courses that were conducted by the Guyana Police Force.

The youths also participated in a six-week work-study programme with several agencies within the public and private sectors

(A DPI feature)