‘Whistle’ gunned down in North Ruimveldt

Latest update July 22nd, 2019 12:58 AM
– others wounded
Leon Duncan, 28, also known as “Whistle”, was shot dead last night at Williamstad Street North Ruimveldt. Kaieteur News understands that Duncan, his brother and others, were sitting on a culvert at the side of the street, playing cards.
A vehicle reportedly pulled up at around 21:30 hrs, from which multiple occupants emerged and started to shoot at Duncan. Duncan’s body was reportedly riddled with bullets, and his brother was reportedly shot to the leg.
Bullet casings were found on the ground at the scene of the murder.
His body was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
Leon had also been shot in Leopold and Breda Streets in 2018 after he was traced by an off duty police rank who reportedly witnessed him robbing and gun-butting a woman. He had faced several charges last year for robberies, and an attack on cops.
Duncan was also accused, then freed, of the murder of businessman Intaz Roopnarine, who was executed at Cool Square Hotel, Marigold St. West Ruimveldt in January 2013.
