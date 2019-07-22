Latest update July 22nd, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

‘Whistle’ gunned down in North Ruimveldt

Jul 22, 2019 News 0

– others wounded

Leon Duncan aka “Whistle”

Leon Duncan, 28, also known as “Whistle”, was shot dead last night at Williamstad Street North Ruimveldt. Kaieteur News understands that Duncan, his brother and others, were sitting on a culvert at the side of the street, playing cards.
A vehicle reportedly pulled up at around 21:30 hrs, from which multiple occupants emerged and started to shoot at Duncan. Duncan’s body was reportedly riddled with bullets, and his brother was reportedly shot to the leg.
Bullet casings were found on the ground at the scene of the murder.
His body was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
Leon had also been shot in Leopold and Breda Streets in 2018 after he was traced by an off duty police rank who reportedly witnessed him robbing and gun-butting a woman. He had faced several charges last year for robberies, and an attack on cops.
Duncan was also accused, then freed, of the murder of businessman Intaz Roopnarine, who was executed at Cool Square Hotel, Marigold St. West Ruimveldt in January 2013.

The scene of the murder at Festival City.

More in this category

Sports

Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship – Group A…‘Lady Jags’ beat Suriname to sweep group; Bermuda trounce Antigua & Barbuda

Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship – Group A…‘Lady...

Jul 22, 2019

By Franklin Wilson History was created yesterday at the Leonora Track and Field Center, Leonora, West Coast Demerara when Guyana’s ‘Lady Jags’ swept Group ‘A’ of the Concacaf Women’s...
Read More
National Race of Champions round 2…Valuable points gathered despite rain

National Race of Champions round 2…Valuable...

Jul 22, 2019

Allicock visits Boxers encamped for C’bean Schoolboys C/Ships

Allicock visits Boxers encamped for C’bean...

Jul 22, 2019

Charlestown residents enjoy exciting Guinness round of action Saturday

Charlestown residents enjoy exciting Guinness...

Jul 22, 2019

Avinash Persaud, Christine Sukhram are Department of Tourism’s Open 2019 Champions

Avinash Persaud, Christine Sukhram are Department...

Jul 22, 2019

Rose Hall Town turns 49; list of activities unveiled

Rose Hall Town turns 49; list of activities...

Jul 22, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019