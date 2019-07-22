Twelve selected for Guyana’s $20M Creative Industries fund

– successful applicants to be announced Tuesday

Government’s ambitious $20M project to develop Guyana’s Creative Industry is finally ready.

The Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport will on Tuesday announce the names of twelve individuals who have been selected to receive grants to develop creative projects.

Confirming that the announcement will be made at a press conference, an official described the grant as “a big boost for Guyana’s Creative Industries, and a big plus for Government.”

The official said that the Department of Social Cohesion received proposals from individuals in several creative disciplines ranging from film, to craft, music and animation.

“The entries were sent to a special Select Committee of highly respected individuals in the arts,” the official said.

“We will be following up with the persons (selected for grants) to ensure that they complete their projects. We will be holding workshops to ensure that the projects are market-ready internationally.”

ECONIMIC POTENTIAL

According to the official, Government intends to put aside even more money in its 2020 budget for the nation’s creative individuals.

“This (Creative Industries Funding ) will continue to be part of our budget, and I can say it will be increased.”

The official noted that other countries have reaped immense economic rewards from their creative industries.

“We have realised that the cultural industries have been making an impact (in other countries), and we hope to see a greater impact from the creative industries on our GDP.”

THOROUGH VETTING

Questions had been raised in the media over the apparent delay in the release of funds for the Cultural and Creative Industries (GFCCI) project.

Details about the project were announced some six months ago.

But the official said that the process had to be carefully vetted before funds were released.

“When you are dealing with public and Government funding, you need to ensure that each project gets through vetting. This process took about three months, and on Tuesday, we will announce the names of the individuals who will be benefiting.”

LONG OVERDUE

Graphic artist and activist Barrington Braithwaite and Cultural Policy Advisor Ruel Johnson have long been at the forefront of those calling for funding for local artists.

In a recent interview, Braithwaite had noted that other nations in the region are way ahead of Guyana regarding funding for the cultural and creative sectors. He remarked that these countries regard the arts as being as important as the sciences. Braithwaite said it is obvious that Guyana has tremendous talent, though it is stifled by poverty.

In an interview with Kaieteur News, Ruel Johnson said that such a project should benefit Guyana significantly, as creative industries are sound pathways for the economic diversification.

“The fund has the capacity, if managed properly to represent direct investment in people who will be the fundamental building blocks of the creative economy. The success of this fund will depend on the recognition and rewarding of individual excellence in creativity and ensuring that the creative sectors in Guyana have groups that can take advantage of its benefits.”

The Bharrat Jagdeo-led administration had attempted a Sports and Arts Development Fund (SADF).

But the fund, launched in 2007, became the subject of widespread controversy. A forensic audit of the Fund for the period January 1, 2012 to May 31, 2015 revealed disparities and breaches of accounting and asset management procedures.

The audit found that approximately $167M included in allocations by the budgets of 2012-2014 were not accounted for, or more than half of the total expenditure approved by the National Assembly. It has been referred to as a slush fund.