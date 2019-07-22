Rose Hall Town turns 49; list of activities unveiled

The Rose Hall Town Council in conjunction with Juggernaut Entertainment, DJ Dauren, Jagdeo Racing Stable and Club Fiesta revealed their list of planned activities to celebrate the 49th anniversary of the township.

At the simple launching activity hosted at the council, Dauren Deonarine (DJ Dauren) in expounding on the activities himself, the council and other organisers have planned, he disclosed that in 2010 the events were organised by him and were successful and is confident that the very success will be replicated this time around.

A clean-up campaign will kick off the activities and that will commence on the 25th August, “this will be done throughout the celebration of the town’s anniversary.

We are going to foster that kind of attitude by maintaining the cleanliness of the surroundings and then we will go in with the candle light vigil and opening ceremony (31st August). This is something that I organised in 2010 and it was well received by persons from the town”, Deonarine disclosed.

The events will follow with a Fitness Walk, around the town races and a football competition (1st September), an Art Competition for the Nursery level (5th Sept), a Spelling Bee Competition for the Primary level students (6th Sept) and on the 7th and 8th Sept respectively there will be exciting Basketball, Volleyball and 5/5 Cricket Competitions.

There will also be an Essay and Debate Competition for the Secondary level students on the 11th and 13th Sept.

Spicing up the list of scheduled events, persons from the township will get to enjoy an auto show and vehicle sound off as part of entertainment in the J.C Chandisingh School Comp on the 14th Sept and a bicycle race the very next day.

Deonarine stated that on the 20th there will be the township’s anniversary cake cutting and awards ceremony along with an exhibition/career fair and food festival.

Crowning off the series of exciting events will see the Rose Hall Town street fair at the Independence Arch on the 21st Sept followed closely by the much anticipated beach day (RHT beach) on the 22nd and the big health fair (Area ‘H’ Ground) on the 25th.

Added to the events is an Anti-Bullying Campaign (27th Sept), an activity Deonarine said is extremely important.

“We know it is prevalent now in schools and since we are addressing social issues as well while we promote RHT we thought about tackling bullyism because it has a rippling effect”, he posited.

According to the organiser they will be looking to have schools grant permission to come out and be a part of the event “we want them to come and listen to prominent entertainers” who will be speaking on the issue.

The curtains will come down on the 28th Sept with an international night where at least one international artist will perform.

Meanwhile, the town clerk stated that she was pleased with the programme and will work to promote the town’s anniversary celebration, “let us celebrate our town”, she charged.