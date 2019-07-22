National Race of Champions round 2…Valuable points gathered despite rain

Latest update July 22nd, 2019 12:58 AM
Just a few races got off yesterday at the South Dakota Circuit for the second round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) National Race of Champions before heavy showers put the brakes on the much anticipated event. The anxiously awaited Motul Time Attack series also fell ill-fated to the inclement weather with none of the competitors getting the opportunity to flex their machines’ muscle.
However, in the completed races, among the winners were the usual suspects with Raymond Seebarran (Street Tuner), Motilall Deodass (Choke Starlet Cup), Shan Seejattan (Sports Tuner and group 2), Andrew King (Group 4) and Matthew Vieira (Superbike) all recording victories.
These will be valuable points for those especially in the Choke Starlet Cup, Miracle Optical Street Tuner and Prem’s Electrical Sports Tuner since the respective championship winners will pocket $500,000 each when the championship concludes this November at the GMR&SC International Circuit meet.
Rookie biker, Dowayne Caesar continued his good form and notched a win in the only completed B class open race.
Unofficial results of the completed races are below.
Street tuner race 1
1. Roopnarine Dasarat
2. Raymond Seebarran
3. Azad Hassan
Starlet Cup race 1
1. Motilall Deodass
2. Anand Ramchand
3. Vishal Sawh
Sports Tuner
1. Shan Seejattan
2. Adrian Fernandes
3. Mohamed Ahmed
Note: Raymond Seebarran was disqualified from this race
Group 3
1. Haniff Mohamed
2. Anand Ramchand
Group 4
1. Andrew King
2. Christopher Lall
Group 2
1. Shan Seejattan
2. Haniff Mohamed
3. Roshan Ali
Superbike
1. Matthew Vieira
2. Kevin Persaud
3. Rene Tucker
Street Tuner
1. Raymond Seebarran
2. RoopnarineDasarat
3. Vicky Persaud
(Calvin Chapman story and photos)
