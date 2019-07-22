Journalists can be traumatized by the stories they cover…GPA endorses call for media workers to have access to mental health care

Recognizing that reporters themselves can be affected by stories about suicide and other traumatic events, the Guyana Press Association,(GPA) endorsed a call for media workers to have access to mental health services.

The proposal was made during the mental health workshop for media workers organised by the British High Commission and the GPA, held last Saturday.

During the sessions, facilitators of the workshop including, GPA President Nazima Raghubir as well as Behavioral Scientist and Dean of the University Of Guyana Faculty Of Social Sciences, Dr. Paloma Mohamed, both endorsed the call for media professionals to have access to counseling and other mental health services.

The GPA President spoke briefly of how counseling can help reporters cope in their line of work, given that they are often among first responders to traumatic events. She noted that reporting on incidences such as suicide is likely to have a lasting impact on reporter/media personnel.

According to Raghubir, reporters often find themselves as secondary victims of trauma.

“So, there is absolutely nothing wrong with accessing some kind of counseling or help since your mental balance is also important to what you do as media professional,” the GPA Head added.

She encouraged reporters to access counseling via the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH)’s Mental Health Unit and even services of private mental healthcare professionals.

Meanwhile, studies have shown that victims of traumatic events such as rape, suicide, murder, crime, natural disasters or war are not the only ones who suffer.

According to studies presented by at least two universities, almost all journalists are exposed to traumatic-stress experiences as well.

According to the studies, reporters who show up along with the first responders when a car crashes, a train derails or someone is shot; the photo and video editors who must sift through footage from terrorist attacks, experience trauma secondhand; as well as freelancers who face the hazards of the profession without traditional organizational supports.

At last Saturday’s workshop, participants were presented with resource information on how to report on such stories particularly suicide.

The information outlined that preparing a story about an individual suicide can resonate with media professionals own experiences.

“The effect can be particularly pronounced in small, close knit communities where media workers have strong local connections. There is an obligation on media organizations to ensure that necessary supports are in place, particularly for more junior staff.

“Such support might include debriefing opportunities and mentoring arrangements. Individuals media professional should not feel hesitant to seek help from within or outside the organization if they are adversely affected,” the guidelines stated. Information included in the resource package also pointed out that media personnel are encouraged to develop their own coping mechanisms.

According to the guidelines, self-care is an important component of when reporting on traumatic event such as suicide.

The guidelines to self care for reporters include taking short breaks from work by walking away from the desk/workstation by finding something beautiful to focus on; getting exercise; getting plenty of rest; avoiding alcohol and the use of other substances as a method of relieving stress and remaining socially connected with friends, church, hobbies and recreational clubs.