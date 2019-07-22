HAVE YOU SEEN ‘SATAN’?

– accused child-killer still on the run

Released from prison by mistake, 35-year-old accused child killer Alvin Reid, called ‘Satan’, remains on the run, almost a week after a wanted bulletin was issued for him.

Reid was mistakenly freed from prison while awaiting trial for the murder of 14-year-old Malika Hamilton.

He was committed to stand trial in September 2018, for the murder of 14-year-old Malika Hamilton, whose body was fished out of the Hope Canal, East Coast Demerara, on August 12, 2016.

The blunder apparently occurred because the accused was also on remand for another offence.

According to Prison Director Samuels, Reid was ordered freed on the lesser offence.

When he was being interviewed pending release, the rank conducting the interview was not in possession of the information regarding the murder charge against Reid.

By the time the officer received the information, the murder accused had already been released, Samuels said.

It was alleged that she was reported missing after going for a swim with the accused and another boy.

Police arrested Reid a few days later after finding him hiding in a barrel at a relative’s house.

He was subsequently charged and remanded. The unrepresented accused had alleged that police ranks had beaten him to say things that he did not know about.

A magistrate subsequently threw the matter out after ruling that police had not made out a case against Reid.

The police filed an appeal, and in September 2018, Reid was rearrested. This time around, police provided further evidence against him.

Magistrate Peter Hugh ruled that sufficient evidence was provided for him to stand trial.