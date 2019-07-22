Guyana mekking leaders sick

Guyana don’t agree wid Soulja Bai. Is this country mek de man sick. De first time de man know something was wrong was when de opposition talk bout a no-confidence motion.

De man go to Trinidad but de doctors there didn’t find out what was wrang wid him. When de man come back and de opposition start talk bout no-confidence motion de man get sick again. This time he go to Cuba.

He come back good and de trouble start again. Dem boys notice de man gone back to Cuba. Was de same thing wid Papa Cheddi. He end up in de United States.

Janet didn’t go nowhere but she end up in hospital. Desmond Hoyte had to go to de States fuh heart bypass. But before that Forbes Burnham end up in de Public Hospital and he never come out alive.

Sir David Rose was walking in London when scaffolding fall on him and kill him.

Guyana is a bad place fuh leaders. Sam was one of de few who survive but is not fuh de want of trying. Somebody give him kero but he stomach strong and he survive. What really save him is that he wasn’t de leader of de country fuh too long.

Donald was like tacuba. He avoid all dem things that plague de leaders. Dem boys seh if he did continue, by now only de Man above know wheh he woulda be.

Jagdeo had to get medi-vac to Florida because he was running from he mouth and he exhaust. He didn’t trust de local Cabinet makers to mek a plug suh dem air dash him to Florida.

Even Moses had he dose. He end up in de States fuh couple weeks because he heart give him trouble. People know these things and that is why dem always putting pressure pun de leader at a certain time.

But dem boys know nutten can’t happen to dem. That is why dem asking de people to support dem when dem form a political party soon.

Talk half and watch wha happening to de national leaders.