Charlestown residents enjoy exciting Guinness round of action Saturday

Residents of the Charlestown area and its environs enjoyed an entertaining night of action when the Guinness Greatest of the Street small goal football competition Georgetown leg moved to the Berlin Tarmac on Saturday last.

The intense action produced wins for LA Ballers, Tiger Bay, Albouystown-B, Back Circle-2, Leopold Street, North East, Sparta Boss and Broad Street, who were taken to penalty kicks by Gold is Money after their contest ended scoreless after regulation time.

The winners of the Georgetown Championship will walk away with a trophy and $500,000 while runners-up will pocket place $300,000 with the third place copping $200,000.

Fourth place finishers will find themselves $100,000 richer while the contestants in the ‘Plate’ section will have an opportunity to win a prize equal to the same amount.

The action continues on Friday 26th at the National Cultural Centre tarmac. The fixtures will see:

(1)Alexander Village vs Charlotte St-19:00hrs

(2)Broad Street vs John Street-19:30hrs

(3)Albouystown-A vs Future Stars-20:00hrs

(4)Sophia vs Rising Stars-20:30hrs

(5)LA Ballers vs Gold is Money-21:00hrs

(6)Leopold Street vs Tiger Bay-21:30hrs

(7)North East vs Back Circle-22:00hrs

(8)Sparta Boss vs Albouystown-B-22:30hrs

Complete Results from Saturday:

Guinness Goal-[GG]-2 Goals

Game-1

LA Ballers-2 vs John Street-1

LA Ballers Scorer

Jaleel Hamilton-[GG]-19th

John St Scorer

Andres Hinds-6th

Game-2

Tiger Bay-4 vs Albouystown-A-0

Solomon Austin-(GG)-19th

Jason Fredericks-4th

Keoma Gravesande-9th

Game-3

Alexander Village-0 vs Albouystown-B-1

Lennox Cort-8th

Game-4

Back Circle-2 vs Rising Stars-1

Back Circle Scorer

Adrian Aaron-14th

Jermaine Beckles-17th

Rising Star Scorer

Jorrell Tyrell-5th

Game-5

Leopold Street-1 vs Future Stars-0

Okeene Fraser-13th

Game-6

North East-3 vs Sophia-2

North East Scorers

Kelvin Moore-(GG)-19th

Shaquille Browne-7th

Sophia Scorer

Joshua Kamal-(GG)-18th

Game-7

Sparta Boss-4 vs Charlotte St-1

Sparta Scorers

Curtez Kellman-(GG)-18th

Ryan Hackett-14th

Sheldon Shepherd-16th

Charlotte Scorer

Windell Allison-4th

Game-8

Gold is Money-0 vs Broad Street-0

Broad Street won 4-3 on sudden death penalty kicks

Point Standings

Group-A

Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.

LA Ballers 2 2 0 2 1 +1 6

Gold is Money 2 1 1 1 0 +1 3

Broad St. 2 1 1 0 0 0 3

John St. 2 0 2 1 3 -2 0

Group-B

Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.

Sparta [Q] 2 2 0 10 2 +8 6

Albouystown-B [Q] 2 2 0 1 0 +1 6

Charlotte St. 2 0 2 1 4 -3 0

Alex. Village 2 0 2 1 7 -6 0

Group-C

Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.

Tiger Bay [Q] 2 2 0 5 0 +5 6

Leopold St. [Q] 2 2 0 4 1 +3 6

Future 2 0 2 0 2 -2 0

Albouystown-A 2 0 2 1 7 -6 0

Group-D

Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.

North East 2 2 0 3 2 +1 6

Sophia 2 1 1 3 3 0 3

Back Circle 2 1 1 2 2 0 3

Rising Stars 2 0 2 1 2 -1 0

[Q]-Group Qualifier