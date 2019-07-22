Charlestown residents enjoy exciting Guinness round of action Saturday

Latest update July 22nd, 2019 12:58 AM
Residents of the Charlestown area and its environs enjoyed an entertaining night of action when the Guinness Greatest of the Street small goal football competition Georgetown leg moved to the Berlin Tarmac on Saturday last.
The intense action produced wins for LA Ballers, Tiger Bay, Albouystown-B, Back Circle-2, Leopold Street, North East, Sparta Boss and Broad Street, who were taken to penalty kicks by Gold is Money after their contest ended scoreless after regulation time.
The winners of the Georgetown Championship will walk away with a trophy and $500,000 while runners-up will pocket place $300,000 with the third place copping $200,000.
Fourth place finishers will find themselves $100,000 richer while the contestants in the ‘Plate’ section will have an opportunity to win a prize equal to the same amount.
The action continues on Friday 26th at the National Cultural Centre tarmac. The fixtures will see:
(1)Alexander Village vs Charlotte St-19:00hrs
(2)Broad Street vs John Street-19:30hrs
(3)Albouystown-A vs Future Stars-20:00hrs
(4)Sophia vs Rising Stars-20:30hrs
(5)LA Ballers vs Gold is Money-21:00hrs
(6)Leopold Street vs Tiger Bay-21:30hrs
(7)North East vs Back Circle-22:00hrs
(8)Sparta Boss vs Albouystown-B-22:30hrs
Complete Results from Saturday:
Guinness Goal-[GG]-2 Goals
Game-1
LA Ballers-2 vs John Street-1
LA Ballers Scorer
Jaleel Hamilton-[GG]-19th
John St Scorer
Andres Hinds-6th
Game-2
Tiger Bay-4 vs Albouystown-A-0
Solomon Austin-(GG)-19th
Jason Fredericks-4th
Keoma Gravesande-9th
Game-3
Alexander Village-0 vs Albouystown-B-1
Lennox Cort-8th
Game-4
Back Circle-2 vs Rising Stars-1
Back Circle Scorer
Adrian Aaron-14th
Jermaine Beckles-17th
Rising Star Scorer
Jorrell Tyrell-5th
Game-5
Leopold Street-1 vs Future Stars-0
Okeene Fraser-13th
Game-6
North East-3 vs Sophia-2
North East Scorers
Kelvin Moore-(GG)-19th
Shaquille Browne-7th
Sophia Scorer
Joshua Kamal-(GG)-18th
Game-7
Sparta Boss-4 vs Charlotte St-1
Sparta Scorers
Curtez Kellman-(GG)-18th
Ryan Hackett-14th
Sheldon Shepherd-16th
Charlotte Scorer
Windell Allison-4th
Game-8
Gold is Money-0 vs Broad Street-0
Broad Street won 4-3 on sudden death penalty kicks
Point Standings
Group-A
Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.
LA Ballers 2 2 0 2 1 +1 6
Gold is Money 2 1 1 1 0 +1 3
Broad St. 2 1 1 0 0 0 3
John St. 2 0 2 1 3 -2 0
Group-B
Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.
Sparta [Q] 2 2 0 10 2 +8 6
Albouystown-B [Q] 2 2 0 1 0 +1 6
Charlotte St. 2 0 2 1 4 -3 0
Alex. Village 2 0 2 1 7 -6 0
Group-C
Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.
Tiger Bay [Q] 2 2 0 5 0 +5 6
Leopold St. [Q] 2 2 0 4 1 +3 6
Future 2 0 2 0 2 -2 0
Albouystown-A 2 0 2 1 7 -6 0
Group-D
Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.
North East 2 2 0 3 2 +1 6
Sophia 2 1 1 3 3 0 3
Back Circle 2 1 1 2 2 0 3
Rising Stars 2 0 2 1 2 -1 0
[Q]-Group Qualifier
