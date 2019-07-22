Latest update July 22nd, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Charlestown residents enjoy exciting Guinness round of action Saturday

Jul 22, 2019 Sports 0

Residents of the Charlestown area and its environs enjoyed an entertaining night of action when the Guinness Greatest of the Street small goal football competition Georgetown leg moved to the Berlin Tarmac on Saturday last.
The intense action produced wins for LA Ballers, Tiger Bay, Albouystown-B, Back Circle-2, Leopold Street, North East, Sparta Boss and Broad Street, who were taken to penalty kicks by Gold is Money after their contest ended scoreless after regulation time.
The winners of the Georgetown Championship will walk away with a trophy and $500,000 while runners-up will pocket place $300,000 with the third place copping $200,000.
Fourth place finishers will find themselves $100,000 richer while the contestants in the ‘Plate’ section will have an opportunity to win a prize equal to the same amount.
The action continues on Friday 26th at the National Cultural Centre tarmac. The fixtures will see:
(1)Alexander Village vs Charlotte St-19:00hrs

Action in the Guinness street football competition in Charlestown on Saturday evening was entertaining.

(2)Broad Street vs John Street-19:30hrs
(3)Albouystown-A vs Future Stars-20:00hrs
(4)Sophia vs Rising Stars-20:30hrs
(5)LA Ballers vs Gold is Money-21:00hrs
(6)Leopold Street vs Tiger Bay-21:30hrs
(7)North East vs Back Circle-22:00hrs
(8)Sparta Boss vs Albouystown-B-22:30hrs
Complete Results from Saturday:
Guinness Goal-[GG]-2 Goals
Game-1
LA Ballers-2 vs John Street-1
LA Ballers Scorer
Jaleel Hamilton-[GG]-19th
John St Scorer
Andres Hinds-6th
Game-2
Tiger Bay-4 vs Albouystown-A-0
Solomon Austin-(GG)-19th
Jason Fredericks-4th
Keoma Gravesande-9th
Game-3
Alexander Village-0 vs Albouystown-B-1
Lennox Cort-8th
Game-4

Action in the Guinness street football competition in Charlestown on Saturday evening was entertaining.

Back Circle-2 vs Rising Stars-1
Back Circle Scorer
Adrian Aaron-14th
Jermaine Beckles-17th
Rising Star Scorer
Jorrell Tyrell-5th
Game-5
Leopold Street-1 vs Future Stars-0
Okeene Fraser-13th
Game-6
North East-3 vs Sophia-2
North East Scorers
Kelvin Moore-(GG)-19th
Shaquille Browne-7th
Sophia Scorer
Joshua Kamal-(GG)-18th
Game-7
Sparta Boss-4 vs Charlotte St-1
Sparta Scorers
Curtez Kellman-(GG)-18th
Ryan Hackett-14th
Sheldon Shepherd-16th
Charlotte Scorer
Windell Allison-4th
Game-8
Gold is Money-0 vs Broad Street-0
Broad Street won 4-3 on sudden death penalty kicks

Point Standings
Group-A
Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.
LA Ballers 2 2 0 2 1 +1 6
Gold is Money 2 1 1 1 0 +1 3
Broad St. 2 1 1 0 0 0 3
John St. 2 0 2 1 3 -2 0
Group-B
Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.
Sparta [Q] 2 2 0 10 2 +8 6
Albouystown-B [Q] 2 2 0 1 0 +1 6
Charlotte St. 2 0 2 1 4 -3 0
Alex. Village 2 0 2 1 7 -6 0
Group-C
Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.
Tiger Bay [Q] 2 2 0 5 0 +5 6
Leopold St. [Q] 2 2 0 4 1 +3 6
Future 2 0 2 0 2 -2 0
Albouystown-A 2 0 2 1 7 -6 0
Group-D
Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.
North East 2 2 0 3 2 +1 6
Sophia 2 1 1 3 3 0 3
Back Circle 2 1 1 2 2 0 3
Rising Stars 2 0 2 1 2 -1 0
[Q]-Group Qualifier

More in this category

Sports

Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship – Group A…‘Lady Jags’ beat Suriname to sweep group; Bermuda trounce Antigua & Barbuda

Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship – Group A…‘Lady...

Jul 22, 2019

By Franklin Wilson History was created yesterday at the Leonora Track and Field Center, Leonora, West Coast Demerara when Guyana’s ‘Lady Jags’ swept Group ‘A’ of the Concacaf Women’s...
Read More
National Race of Champions round 2…Valuable points gathered despite rain

National Race of Champions round 2…Valuable...

Jul 22, 2019

Allicock visits Boxers encamped for C’bean Schoolboys C/Ships

Allicock visits Boxers encamped for C’bean...

Jul 22, 2019

Charlestown residents enjoy exciting Guinness round of action Saturday

Charlestown residents enjoy exciting Guinness...

Jul 22, 2019

Avinash Persaud, Christine Sukhram are Department of Tourism’s Open 2019 Champions

Avinash Persaud, Christine Sukhram are Department...

Jul 22, 2019

Rose Hall Town turns 49; list of activities unveiled

Rose Hall Town turns 49; list of activities...

Jul 22, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019