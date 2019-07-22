Celebrating its silver jubilee…Guyana Watch treats over 434 in two days

Guyana Watch Incorporated, on its silver jubilee conducted their first two days of a medical outreach at the Shaheed Boy and Girls Orphanage in Kitty, Georgetown and the Timerhi Primary School.

At the orphanage, approximately 50 boys and girls, between the ages of six to 17 received dental care from the four overseas dentists, and medical treatment offered by the two pediatricians.

The team also treated a few adults who were there at the outreach. The dentists on Saturday performed extractions, fillings, sealing, and cleaning of teeth on the orphans.

“This is a great experience,” one of the dentists noted.

A representative of the Orphanage lauded the team for their initiative.

Yesterday, the team travelled to the Timerhi Primary School. The school gates were opened since 8:15 hrs, and dentists and other physicians of the Guyana Watch Team treated 384 patients. They included 189 adults and 73 children. Eighty-six was treated by dentists.

During their 25 years, the United States-based non-profit organization, Guyana Watch team has attended to over 75,000 patients. Guyana Watch Inc. is likely the largest medical and humanitarian organization in the Caribbean, reaching out to underserved communities and providing assistance in various areas.

President of the organization, Mr. Tony Yassin expressed that “the team has crisscrossed Guyana with scores of clinics through which they have examined and treated well over 75,000 patients. They have also sponsored over 65 children for heart surgery in the United States of America and India, and more than 60 eye surgeries, four adult kidney transplants in India and financially assisted numerous persons with various illnesses for overseas medical treatment.”

Yassin said Guyana Watch has also given over 10 full scholarships to university students.

The team this year will consist of 20 overseas personnel comprising four medical doctors, four dentists, three local doctors and one pharmacist, along with a number of support staffers.

During this year’s programme, the team expects to see well over 3,500 patients for medical and dental problems at seven clinics across Guyana. Most of the funds are donated by Guyana Watch Inc., members and supporters, while some of the medication is donated by pharmaceutical companies.

“We will distribute over US$500,000 in medication and conduct medical and health counseling at these clinic sites,” Yassin added.

Today the outreach will continue at the Leonora Primary School on the West Coast of Demerara.

On Tuesday [July 23, 2019] the outreach team will head to Sheet Anchor Primary School, while Thursday [July 25, 2019] the St. Mary’s Primary School will be the outreach venue.

On Friday [July 26 2019] the outreach will be at the Belle West Primary School and on Saturday, July 27 at the Patentia Secondary School.