Avinash Persaud, Christine Sukhram are Department of Tourism’s Open 2019 Champions

Nine times Male and Female Guyana Open Golf Champions, Avinash Persaud and Christine Sukhram performed at their skill level to emerge champions in the exciting Department of Tourism’s 2-day International Lusignan Open.

Christine, playing in her first tournament for the year, admitted that after only 1 day of practice on Thursday, her first 9 holes in the tournament on Saturday were not the best, however she recovered for the second nine and led the Ladies Flight by a clear 6 strokes at the end of Day 1. “I felt I had the game, when we started the second day, so I decided to just play safe, and so I was able to win.”

Avinash explained, “Since I heard the Lusignan Open was going to be played I was determined that I would win it. I am convinced that there is no local player who matches my gross score at the moment, so I feel certain of winning any tournament where the winner is determined by the gross score.”

The tables below show the performances of the golfers in each Flight of the two-days of tournament.

In the Ladies Flight, the gross places were 1st – Christine Sukhram (171); 2nd-Joaan Deo (184) and 3rd – Shanella London (187). For the same Flight, the net places were 1st – Christine (149), 2nd – Joaan (157) and 3rd Shanella (158). Winner of the Ladies Best Net for Day 1 was Christine Sukhram (75).

In the Men’s category, the A Flight, dubbed the championship flight, the gross winners were: 1st– Avinash Persaud (154); 2nd Chandra Lekhraj (162); and 3rd Kassim Khan (163). In the same Flight, net winners were: 1st – Chandra (144); 2nd – Kassim (145); and 3rd – Monnaf Arjune (147). Winner of the Day 1 Best Net in this Flight was Monnaf Arjune (69).

In the Men’s B Flight, the gross winners were: 1st – George Bulkan (171) who was tied with 2nd place William Walker (171). 3rd was Parmanand ‘Max’ Persaud (172). In the same Flight, net winners were: 1st – Haresh Tewari (139) tied with 2nd place winner – Deoram Dinanauth (139); and 3rd – Patanjilee ‘Pur’ Persaud (140).Winner of the Day 1 Best Net in this Flight was Haresh Tewari (66).

In the Men’s C Flight, the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners were the same in both gross and net scores. Winners were 1st – Guillermo Escarraga (181/139); 2nd – Pope Emanuel London (192/150) and 3rd – Maxim Mangra (198/156). Winner of the Day 1 Best Net in this Flight was Guillermo Escarraga (70).

On Day 1, Longest Drive was won by Avinash Persaud, and Nearest the Pin by Monnaf Arjune. On Day 2, Longest Drive was again won by Avinash Persaud, and Nearest the Pin by Kevin Dinanauth.

The LGC during yesterday was graced with the presence of members of the Chinese Embassy, including the Ambassador, who promised to return to play. Regrettably Mr. Donald Sinclair, Director General of the Dept of Tourism, was unavailable for the day’s prize-giving session, however, the honorable Ronald Bulkan, Minister of Communities willingly filled in to assist in the presentation of trophies to winners.

A special note of thanks is also given to the MACORP team headed by CEO Guillermo Escarraga, who has been the driving force behind the maintenance of the Golf Course. Lusignan Golf Club distinct appreciation and sincere gratitude was expressed to Director General Donald Sinclair and the Department of Tourism, of the Ministry of Business, for their ready and willing sponsorship, as well as for outstanding contributions received from MACORP/Guillermo Escarraga; ISG; BANKS DIH/Clifford Reis & Ramesh Dookhoo; ANSA MCAL/Troy Cadogan; BULKAN TIMBERS/George Bulkan; BRUSTERS/Paton George; OASIS CAFE/William Walker; MASSY/ Lekhnarine Shivraj; Nexgen Global/Nadia Kalika;Global Auto Spares/Hardeo ‘Curry’ Ganpat; Rommel Bhagwandin; Guyana Beverages Viva Water.