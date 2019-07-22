Allicock visits Boxers encamped for C’bean Schoolboys C/Ships

By Sean Devers

Nineteen year-old Keevin Allicock, recently back from his Pan American Games training in Cuba, is scheduled to depart Guyana for Lima, Peru where his biggest date with faith is expected to play out. But the gifted Boxer still found the time yesterday to visit the youngsters encamped at the National Gymnasium in preparation for next month’s Caribbean School Boys and Juniors Boxing Championships at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall in Guyana.

Allicock, the lone Boxer among Guyana’s contingent to Peru, along with Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) President Steve Ninvalle and Coaches Sebert Blake, Lennox Daniels and Clive Atwell give pep talks to the youths aspiring to continue Guyana’s dominance in this year’s tournament which is set for August 16-18.

This is the fourth such Championships and Guyana has won all three previous events and the young pugilists, which includes a single female, are encamped for the weekend sessions since July 14 and yesterday after their training session they got to listen some words of wisdom from the ‘old heads’ of Guyana’s boxing.

Ninvalle told the gathering that they need to remain committed and disciplined because those are two pillars that should be in any foundation of any sportsperson worth their salt.

“It is important to heed the words of their Coach since just as you are training the other boxers from the other Countries that are coming here to attempt to remove that crown from your head are training just as hard or even harder than you so you must remain committed and train hard,” the GBA head told the enthusiastic group of boxers.

Allicock demonstrated a new sense of maturity and told them he was he just back from Cuba where he had learnt a lot of things that he did not know before.

“The training there was rigorous and very hard but I know that hard training would allow me to have an easier time when I go to the Pan Am Games,” Allicock added.

He also thanked the GOA and GBA for making his training camp in Cuba possible and spoke about the importance of God in your life.

“At the time when you think that you can’t, God says you can,” a supremely focused Allicock stressed.

“You can do so much for yourself and your family by being dedicated to Boxing. I am dedicated to the sport of boxing because I want my mother and brothers to live in nice house, drive a nice Car and stuff. I know I can make that happen through Boxing,” continued the lad from the heart of Albouystown.

When Allicock, who most of the young boxers look up to, concluded his 15-minute rap session with the group, they stood and applauded him, apparently hearing what Coach Daniels had told them on Saturday. “If you don’t listen you can’t learn,” Daniels had said.

Allicock said that his sojourn in Cuba, where he was accompanied by Cuban, Coach Francisco, really opened his eyes to a lot of things and allowed him to train with members of the senior Cuban National team and the Junior National team and he feels he is much better prepared than before.

“This training has really prepared me for the Pan Am Games and for any other games since I look at this as preparation for life. I will give it my best shot in Peru. I just need one win and I am in the medal hunt,” Allicock stated.

“I want to assure everyone that I am very committed to bringing back a medal from Peru. I am moving forward not backwards,” the teenaged Boxer concluded.