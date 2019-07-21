UG’s Eco-Trust Society to host climate walk

The Eco-Trust Society of the University of Guyana’s (UG) Faculty of Earth and Environment Sciences (FEES) is gearing up to host a climate walk and rally on Saturday. The activity will start from the Bank of Guyana and culminate at the Children’s Millennium Monument at the National Park where a tree planting exercise will commence.

Eco-Trust Society, an environmental club, was founded in 1992 and was resuscitated in 2005. It operates under the motto “Utilising Educational Forces, Promoting Green Resources.”

Since then, it has been striving to uphold its mandate by engaging in a number of activities (both as host and participant) and workshops.

Its objectives are environmental advocacy, activism and education, conservation practices, the sustainable and equitable use of resources and the reduction, reuse and recycling of waste. In keeping with objective number one and sustainable development goal thirteen (SDG 13), Eco-Trust Society has initiated the Guyana Climate Action Community (GCAC) in an effort to promote awareness about climate change and its related effects in Guyana.

According to Tricia Braithwaite, a member of the club, “Climate change is said to be responsible for some of the adverse weather phenomena we have been experiencing in recent years. For example, last year’s dry spell affected not only our agricultural sector but also our energy bills as we sought ways to keep cool during the exceptionally hot days.

“Also associated with climate change are extremes in rainfall events and storm surges, and increased wave action which puts Guyana (especially our low lying coast) at risk of flooding.”

Braithwaite continued, “However, all hope is not lost; we can all make a change in many ways by being mindful of our carbon footprints. This means that we switch from fossil fuel based sources (e.g. use bio-fuel instead of diesel), stop using single use plastics (black plastic bag, straws, plastic spoons, etc.), don’t leave vehicles on idle, build houses that allow natural ventilation, etc.

“Thus, the network believes that everyone has a role to play in promoting sustainable practices that will reduce the impacts of climate change therefore; it also aims to align with NGOs, the private sector, government agencies and most importantly civil society.”

In this regard, the climate walk and rally has been organised. All are invited to come out and support this initiative.