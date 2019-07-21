Latest update July 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

NY police issue arrest warrant for cousin of killed Sophia man

Jul 21, 2019

Ithaca police have issued a felony arrest warrant for Denzil Dexter Cummings, who is accused of fatally stabbing his cousin, Kennan Paul, as a manhunt for the suspect enters a fourth day.

Killed: Kennan Paul

Numerous tips have been received since Wednesday’s homicide, the police department said late Friday, and “We are actively following all leads.”
Cummings, 28, and Paul, 24, were described as having a close familial tie but police said the deadly stabbing on Lake Street in Ithaca stemmed from a personal dispute, a report of the www.ithacajournal.com said yesterday.
Officers responded Wednesday morning to find Paul outside the Auden Ithaca building, bleeding from stab wounds. He was transported to Cayuga Medical Center, where he died, and a search for Cummings was launched.
In a statement late Friday, Ithaca Police Lt. John Joly, said, “Although this is a horrific event, it was not a random act of violence.”
Authorities haven’t said what criminal charges Cummings could be facing.

Wanted: Denzil Cummings

Ithaca police officers are collaborating with New York State Police, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department, Cornell University Police Department, the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office during the investigation.
Paul’s family immigrated from Sophia, Georgetown, in Guyana in 2016 to Newark, New Jersey.
Kennan Paul and Cummings arrived in Ithaca about a month ago, according to the family, to work a construction job at Auden, Ithaca, which is an apartment building that recently changed ownership and was being renovated.
Kennan Paul had a 14-month old daughter in Newark and would have turned 25 in September. His nephew has described him as “a happy-go-lucky kid.”
He is the brother of Jomo Paul, a reporter who migrated.

 

 

