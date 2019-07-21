No anti-venom available in Region One

– Regional Chairman responds to two-year-old dying after stung by scorpion

Just recently, Chief Medical Officer, Shamdeo Persaud, announced that anti-venom treatment is currently available at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and at certified public health sites.

But there is none available in Region One, Barima Waini, says Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley as he reacted to the death of two-year-old Romero Lucian who was stung last Wednesday by a scorpion.

Ashley explained that the region has been battling with drug shortage for the past four years, and while medication is being dispatched to the various health facilities, it is just not sufficient to meet the region’s needs.

In this regard, he said that a high-level meeting between the Regional Democratic Council and health officials has been scheduled for tomorrow.

Among the issues to be discussed, he said, is the way forward for treatment of snakebites and scorpion stings. Asked by this publication whether little Lucian’s case is the first in recent times, Ashley reminded that a child had died under similar circumstances about a year ago.

During an interview with Kaieteur News, the dead child’s aunt, Paula, expressed that the family is still in a state of shock. She is convinced that her nephew would still be alive if there was prompt treatment available at the Mabaruma Hospital.

Recalling the fateful day, Paula said that the child’s mother was about to pull up his pants when he complained that he had been stung. Upon checking, the mother realised that there was a scorpion hiding in the piece of clothing and quickly tended to the child’s discomfort.

He was rushed to the Mabaruma Hospital, after he showed no signs of improvement. He arrived there around 08:00hrs, his aunt stated. Unfortunately, when the family arrived there, they were told that there was no treatment available for the toddler’s condition and that he had to be air-dashed to the GPHC.

The woman related that her nephew was given Gravol to ease the vomiting along with oxygen and saline. They were told that the plane would arrive by midday, but according to Paula, the plane arrived after 15:15hrs. She expressed, “Why didn’t they get in the aircraft earlier as they promised. This was an emergency.”

The child was transported to the Eugene F. Correira Airport at Ogle, East Coast Demerara but was met with another wait, this time for an ambulance to transport him to the GPHC. Little Romero was pronounced dead on arrival, his aunt said. According to Romero’s aunt, his cause of death was given as respiratory failure due to scorpion sting.

Romero’s family is preparing to have his remains transported back to Mabaruma for burial. The toddler hailed from Kobarimo Hill, Mabaruma.