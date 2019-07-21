Latest update July 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

Miner, 20, found dead in mining pit

Jul 21, 2019 News 0

Police are investigating the death of Travis Joseph, a 20-year old man who was discovered dead in a mining pit in the Iamama Backdam, Barama, on Friday.

“The now dead man Travis Joseph.”

Kaieteur News understands that the now dead man, who is a former resident of New Road, Essequibo Coast, left for the interior about a week ago.
Joseph is a known miner, but last week for the first time, he was employed by a city employer. The man’s mother, Donnette Valmond, said that there are a number of conflicting reports, which lead her to believe that foul play may be involved in her son’s death.
Based on reports, after work last Friday, Joseph went down to the mining pit to wash. He allegedly slipped into the pit.
The second report indicated that the now dead man may have jumped into the pit.

 

