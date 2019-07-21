Informative programmes to precede laws on pedal cyclists–Traffic Chief

The Police Traffic Department will soon be airing educative programmes to educate the public before moving towards enforcing traffic laws against pedal cyclists who have no regards for traffic laws, or fail to use the roads with the required features on their bicycles.

This is according to Police Traffic Chief, Lynden Isles, in an interview, yesterday. He noted that over time, pedal cyclists have failed continuously to use the roadways in a more responsible manner but instead, do so in a way that is dangerous to themselves and other road users.

According to Isles, many pedal cyclists are ignorant of the fact that according to the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, a bicycle and its usage is regarded as a vehicle and should therefore be governed by laws that cater for all vehicular traffic.

According to the Act, “Any person in charge of a vehicle, other than a motor vehicle, who uses or causes or permits such vehicle to be used or any road without due care and attention or without reasonable consideration for other persons using the said road, shall be guilty of an offence.”

Hence, the Traffic Chief has indicated that his department will soon be formulating several campaigns and exercises geared at educating pedal cyclists in particular. After this campaign, the police will move towards pedal cyclist who use the roadways as they please.

In an around the city, pedal cyclists are often observed darting in and out of busy traffic areas, failing to stop at intersections, riding against traffic routes, failing to observe and adhere to traffic signs and signals, towing on handle bars as well as riding without lights and reflectors, especially at nights.

Lately, several bicycle gangs have sprung up particularly in the city and in areas on the West Demerara District. These gangs are often seen disrupting traffic on busy roadways and have been attributed to criminal activities in the areas they peruse as well.

According to the Traffic Chief, Pedal cyclists are expected to see that their bicycles are equipped with bell, brakes, lights and reflectors, and are advised to ride in single file when using the roads.

That aside, they are advised not to tow on handle bars, or hold on to moving vehicles.